New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology

Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), the worldâs leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces the xQR41V Series needle valve. The valve features a 60% smaller form factor than standard valves, an exchangeable, modular design for greater customization and process control, and a patent-pending Quick Release (QR) clasp to replace wetted parts in seconds. The new valve expands manufacturing opportunities for multiple applications and industries, especially those related to electronics, automotive, medical, and general industry.

With a smaller profile of 64 mm length x 23.7 mm diameter (2.50â x 0.93â), operators can mount several xQR41V needle valves close together for greater output per batch. Ideal for automated assembly processes, the smaller form factor makes it easier to dispense in tight spaces and at more complex angles. It also results in a smaller wetted path, resulting in less retained fluid volume, which minimizes fluid waste.

The design of the xQR41V makes it suitable for use with all Nordson EFD dispensing tips, including general purpose and SmoothFlowâ¢ tapered tips. Its modularity allows it to be configured with a BackPackâ¢ valve actuator or low-profile mounting block and 90Â° or straight fluid inlet fittings so operators can adjust the valve to meet different application requirements. The BackPack actuator allows high-speed cycle rates exceeding 60-80Hz. Modular parts are available pre-installed on new valves or can be ordered separately to retrofit onto existing valves.

âA lot of thought and consideration went into the design of the xQR41V needle valve,â said Claude Bergeron, product line manager â valves, Nordson EFD. âIt was designed to deliver the exceptional accuracy and repeatability an EFD dispense valve is known for, as well as versatility to use with a wide range of fluid viscosities and application requirements.â

Combined with a 60% smaller size and the QR clasp, which reduces downtime for maintenance to less than two minutes, the xQR41V is the next generation of precision dispensing technology.

For more information, visit Nordson EFD on the web at nordsonefd.com/xQR41V, facebook.com/NordsonEFD,Â or linkedin.com/company/nordson-efd, email atÂ info@nordsonefd.com, or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.