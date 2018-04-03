H.I.G. Capital Invests in Logistics Assets in Denmark

- Business Wire
H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global private equity investment firm with over â¬20 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that one of its affiliates has recently completed the acquisition of a 48,000sqm logistics portfolio in Denmark. Terms were not disclosed.
H.I.G. continues to add to its sizeable holdings of real estate assets across Europe, consisting of both equity as well as debt investments, with a particular focus on its target market of value-added small/midcap opportunities.
Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners in London, commented: âThe Nordic real estate markets represent a key part of our European value-add strategy and we continue to actively look at opportunities in the small/midcap sector in these countries across the capital structure.â
Fredrik Steinum, Director at H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners in London, added: âThe transaction demonstrates our ability to leverage our strong network and track record in the Nordic markets to acquire high quality assets with significant value-add potential.â
About H.I.G. Capital
H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over â¬20 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, BogotÃ¡, Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:
1. H.I.G.âs equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.
2. H.I.G.âs debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.
3. H.I.G.âs real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.
Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firmÂ´s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of â¬28 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.
* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.
