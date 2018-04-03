330 43

Industry Leaders Business Wire and TrendKite Partner to Combine NewsDistribution and Advanced Media Analytics for a More Powerful PublicRelations Solution

3/04/2018 - 11:50

- Business Wire

Business Wire and TrendKite have entered into a reciprocal sales arrangement, enabling clients to leverage the industryâs most comprehensive news distribution platform and then gauge the effectiveness of their campaign using the advanced analytics of TrendKiteâs Intelligent Communications Platform.

The agreement brings together two influential service providers serving the public relations industry: Business Wire, the global leader in press release distribution, and TrendKite, a startup that has upended the legacy monitoring industry with its technological innovation and data-driven approach to quantifying media outreach results.

Business Wire and TrendKite will offer select service offerings under the terms of the agreement.

TrendKite clients will have the opportunity to reach audiences worldwide via Business Wire, which provides access to dozens of international and national news agencies, as well as leading financial information platforms, news syndicators, content aggregation services and databases.

Business Wire clients will be able to take advantage of the TrendKite Intelligent Communications Platform to measure the effectiveness of their press releases and public relations campaigns and identify and target key journalists and influencers to pitch. TrendKite helps organizations make better data-informed decisions about their communications programs and measure the business impact and bottom line results of their earned media. TrendKiteâs innovative services transform 4.7 million global sources into actionable intelligence with customized dashboards, interactive reports, social amplification, Google and Adobe Analytics integrations and PR Attribution, which assesses the true impact of a media mention by measuring site traffic influenced by earned media. Going a step further, TrendKite has created Pinpoint Contacts, an artificial intelligence-powered influencer and journalist database, to assist communicators in identifying relevant contacts.

âTrendKite is a forward-thinking company that is aligned with Business Wireâs perspective on the future of content delivery and monitoring solutions,â said Geff Scott, Business Wireâs chief executive officer. âOur relationship with TrendKite promises to bring value to clients of both companies, providing best-of-breed solutions that will create new industry standards.â

âOur customers rely on news distribution as part of their plan to take a story to market, but have trouble knowing if their press releases are gaining earned coverage that drives business results,â said Erik Huddleston, TrendKiteâs chief executive officer. âBusiness Wireâs status as the industry leader, combined with their measurably superior results and their understanding of the earned media landscape, make them a natural partner for TrendKite and a high value for our customers.â

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire HathawayÂ company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends

About TrendKite

Founded in 2012 in Austin, Texas, TrendKite is the Intelligent Communications Platform that puts earned media at the heart of the marketing mix. By harnessing artificial intelligence and big data analytics to optimize the impact public relations has on a brandâs reputation, website traffic and business goals, TrendKite is transforming the way the world views earned media.

As a venture backed, high traction startup, TrendKite is disrupting a huge existing market while helping companies like Nike, Google, Delta, SXSW and thousands more turn PR coverage into real business impact.

