Artificial Intelligence Launched as New Product Category for CES Asia 2018

3/04/2018 - 11:20

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that CES Asia 2018 will highlight advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) as a new dedicated product category on the show floor, building on the successful demonstration of AI applications across the latest consumer tech products showcased at CES earlier this year.

Alibaba A.I. Labs, Baidu DuerOS and iFLYTEK, among others, will exhibit the latest in big data analytics, speech recognition and predictive technology. With China setting the pace to become a global innovation leader in AI, CES Asia will bring together the biggest players shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

âArtificial intelligence is one of those exciting technologies that will become ubiquitous in the next decade as it becomes more deeply embedded in the products that we use day in and day out to make our lives better, â said John T. Kelley, senior director, international programs and show director, CES Asia. âAI is already being incorporated in everyday consumer technology products that provide practical benefits, including cars, smart homes, robotics, health and wellness devices and home security. China is leading the way in AI, embracing innovation and setting global standards and it will be front and center during CES Asia 2018!â

More, ARM Accelerator and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology will bring several cutting-edge companies to CES Asia. IFLYTEK, who is currently valued at $6.3 billion USD, will return to the show floor as one of Chinaâs most innovative tech companies. Cutting edge innovation in AI is also emerging from other Asian Countries. GT Robot Technology, a Singapore-based firm that specializes in humanoid robotic solutions, will exhibit at CES Asia for the first time.

âGT Wonder Boy is Singaporeâs first SMART social bot companion, a reflection of Singaporeâs shift towards a SMART Nation,â said Revathi, a spokesperson of GT Robot Technology Pte Ltd. âWe are harnessing the power of technology in an era of digitisation, driving efficiency, creating something truly transformational.â

Other notable companies exhibiting include: Camsing Global, EMOS Technologies, Hangzhou Taruo Information Technology, HUMU Augmented Audio Cushion, Moran, Morpx, Sogou Teemo and Xvisio Technology.

Owned and produced by International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex, CES Asia 2018 will run from June 13-15, in Shanghai, China. The premier event for the consumer technology industry in Asia, CES Asia showcases major brands and innovative companies across several vertical markets in the Asian marketplace.

