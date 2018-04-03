330 43

ResMed Hires Bobby Ghoshal as First Chief Technology Officer

3/04/2018 - 11:20

- Business Wire

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced the hire of its first chief technology officer (CTO), Bobby Ghoshal, effective today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005222/en/

Bobby Ghoshal, ResMed Chief Technology Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

As CTO, Ghoshal will lead ResMedâs global healthcare informatics and data analytics team to drive its world-leading cloud-based digital health platforms as well as investments in emerging health technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Ghoshal has more than 25 yearsâ experience in information technology, semiconductor innovation, digital strategy, information security, advanced analytics, operations and customer care. Since 2016, Ghoshal has been chief operating officer at Brightree, a ResMed-owned provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service for out-of-hospital care. From 2012 to 2016, he was vice president of information technology at ResMed. Previously, Ghoshal worked in a number of management and technical roles in the semiconductor and financial industries.

âBobby has played several key roles in ResMedâs emergence as a world-leading connected health company this past decade, and weâre excited to appoint him as our new CTO,â said ResMed CEO Mick Farrell. âI have worked with Bobby for many years and he has incredible energy, integrity, intelligence and an always-learning attitude that will guide ResMedâs emerging competence in artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep neural networks and other data analytics technologies to change the lives of millions more patients.â

âIâm excited to lead ResMedâs extraordinary healthcare informatics team to help drive the value of connected health, leveraging the power of technology and data for the hundreds of millions of people who suffer from sleep apnea, COPD, and related chronic diseases worldwide,â said Ghoshal.

ResMedâs Healthcare Informatics team had been led by Raj Sodhi, current president of ResMedâs software-as-a-service businesses, pioneering out-of-hospital software growth globally.

âIâm excited for Bobbyâs return to the ResMed team,â Sodhi said. âWith Bobby as CTO, I can be fully focused on expanding the capabilities of ResMedâs SaaS solutions for out-of-hospital care, while Bobby leads the next level of tech innovation, investments and partnerships that will take our digital health capabilities to new frontiers, for the ultimate benefit of patients, physicians, providers and payers.â

About ResMed

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), a world-leading connected health company with more than 4 million cloud-connected devices for daily remote patient monitoring, changes lives with every breath. Its award-winning devices and software solutions help treat and manage sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other respiratory conditions. Its 6,000-member team strives to improve patientsâ quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease and save healthcare costs in more than 120 countries. ResMed.com

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005222/en/

PUBLICIDAD