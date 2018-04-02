330 43

PharmAbcine Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation Granted toTTAC-0001 for Glioblastoma Multiforme

PharmAbcine Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel antibody therapeutics for multiple cancer indications, announced today that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to its leading clinical compound TTAC-0001 for âtreatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme.â

âWe are very pleased with this Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for TTAC-0001 for GBM treatment since we have been preparing for clinical studies of TTAC-0001 plus KEYTRUDAÂ® (pembrolizumab) combo therapy for recurrent GBM in addition to TTAC-0001 mono therapy for recurrent GBM progressed after bevacizumab treatment. It will accelerate the progress of TTAC-0001 to provide clinical benefit in the treatment of GBM,â said Dr. Jin-San Yoo, president and chief executive officer of PharmAbcine, Inc.

The FDA Office of Orphan Products Development grants Orphan Drug Designation to investigational drugs and biologics that are intended for the treatment of rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. Orphan drug status is intended to facilitate drug development for rare diseases and may provide several benefits to drug developers, including seven years of market exclusivity upon regulatory product approval, exemptions from certainÂ FDAÂ application fees, and tax credits for qualified clinical trials costs.

About TTAC-0001 (=Tanibirumab)

PharmAbcineâs lead candidate TTAC-0001,Â an investigational therapy, is a highly selective and potent anti-VEGFR2 (KDR/flk-1) mAb in clinical development for rGBM indications. VEGFR2 is over-expressed in most malignant tumors, such as gastric, liver, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian, brain, colorectal, and breast cancers and this signaling pathway is a key regulator for tumor angiogenesis.

Increased understanding of the role of VEGF/VEGFR2 in the tumor vessel formation, immune suppressive modulation of tumor microenvironment (TME) and the function of the antagonist molecule to disorganized tumor vessel normalization, immune supportive modulation, and ultimately tumor vessel disruption, supports the rationale for evaluating TTAC-0001 in GBM, rGBM and AvastinÂ® (bevacizumab) refractory GBM.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a leading clinical stage biologics company that develops fully human therapeutic antibody (mAb) and next generation multispecific antibody therapeutics based on in-house developed novel platform, DIG-Body, PIG-Body and TIG-Body using innovative discovery technology and excellent human resources for the treatment of human diseases, such as cancer and inflammatory diseases.

PharmAbcineâs fully human antibody libraries and innovative selection system are our priceless proprietaryÂ assets. PharmAbcine provides antibody generation services by using antibody library and selection systems. PharmAbcine also provides co-development opportunities with novel antibodies.

Under the collaboration with SAMSUNG MEDICAL CENTER, PharmAbcine has >300 patients derived cancer stem cell libraries and its animal model system for evaluating internal pipeline development.

Selected pipeline:

TTAC-0001(=Tanibirumab): anti-KDR neutralizing fully human IgG with unique cross species cross reactivity has completed its Phase IIa recurrent GBM trial in Australia in August 2017 and its final report will be available early in 2018. Promising molecule to combine with immune checkpoint blockade is open for out-licensing, co-development and combination clinical trials.

PMC-001(=DIG-KT): next generation bispecific antibody neutralizing both VEGF-KDR and Angiopoietin-TIE2 pathways is superior to bevacizumab and Tanibirumab in preliminary studies. It also overcomes the Avastin resistant brain tumor growth. PMC-002, PMC-003, PMC-004 are derivative molecules from PMC-001.

PMC-201: next generation bispecific antibody neutralizing both VEGF-KDR and Notch-DLL4 pathways overcomes anti-cancer drug resistant tumor growth.

PMC-005B: Anti-EGFRviii truly specific fully human IgG with internalization property is perfect for ADC, CAR-T and CAR-NK purpose and is open for codevelopment or out-licensing.

PMC-309a-z: anti-VISTA fully human antibodies collection as either agonistic or antagonistic. Antagonistic antibody performed synergy effects in combination with other immuno-oncology drug.

"3G-System" platform provides high performing production cell lines and we do have both

PMC-901: bevacizumab biosimilar cell line with 3g/L productivity.

PMC-902: aflibercept biosimilar cell line with >3g/L productivity.

Additional information about PharmAbcine is available through its website, https://www.pharmabcine.com

About GBM, recurrent GBM and Avastin refractory recurrent GBM

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most common malignant brain tumor in adults, with a median survival of less than 15 months from diagnosis and recurs frequently within a year following the initial treatment. Chemotherapy, radiation and surgery are the primary initial treatments; chemotherapy and surgery may be possible for recurrent disease, with limitations in using radiation dependent on the site of recurrence. Avastin is approved as an active treatment option (single agent) for patients with rGBM who have failed previous TMZ and radiation therapy. During Avastin treatment, some of patients become Avastin refractory recurrent GBM.

