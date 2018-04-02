PHC Holdings Corporation: Announcement of Company Name Change

- Business Wire
PHC Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Tokyo, Japan) announces its company name change from Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd. to PHC Holdings Corporation, effective April 1, 2018.
New Company Name (Trade Name)
PHC Holdings Corporation
New Corporate Brand Name and Brand Tagline
Together with the company name change, PHC Holdings Corporation is changing its corporate brand name to "PHC." The new brand tagline "Healthcare with Precision" represents the companyâs wish to support all who desire better health through the advanced technological strength that develops its precision products.
PHC Holdings Group history begins in 1969 when it was established as Matsushita Kotobuki Electronics Co., Ltd. Steadily growing in the healthcare sector, the company has been expanding business globally through integration with the healthcare-related business divisions of Sanyo Electric Co., Ltd. in 2012, followed by investments from KKR and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. In 2016, the company acquired the diabetes care business of Bayer AG (currently incorporated as Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG). PHC Holdings Group products are now sold in over 125 countries.
In line with its corporate mission, "We contribute to the wellbeing of society through our diligent efforts by creating new value for all the people who wish for better health," PHC Holdings Corporation provides value-added products and services through three core businesses: Medical Devices, Healthcare IT, and Life Sciences. For Medical Devices it has developed and commercialized the blood glucose monitoring technologies using enzymes that are now a global standard and incorporated in many blood glucose monitoring systems. Other PHC Holdings Corporation flagship products include medical-receipt computers and electronic patient record systems for its Healthcare IT business that facilitate efficient operations for healthcare providers, as well as ultra-low temperature freezers and CO2incubators that support scientific research from its Life Sciences business. These products are used extensively by many customers as PHC Holdings Corporation was able to develop and launch them in markets well ahead of others.
Working closely with healthcare and life science professionals, the PHC Holdings Group aims to retain and maximize its value to customers and society through innovation and meeting every challenge.
Name changes of PHC Holdings Corporation affiliated companies:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|New Company Name
|Â
|Previous Company Name
|PHC Corporation
|Â
|Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd.
|PHC Medicom Networks Corporation
|Â
|Panasonic Medicom Networks Co., Ltd.
|PHC Manufacturing Corporation
|Â
|Panasonic Healthcare Business Support Co., Ltd.
|PHC Associates Corporation
|Â
|Panasonic Healthcare Associates Co., Ltd.
|PHC Corporation of North America
|Â
|Panasonic Healthcare Corporation of North America
|PHC Europe B.V.
|Â
|Panasonic Biomedical Sales Europe B.V.
|PHC Corporation Singapore Pte. Ltd.
|Â
|Panasonic Healthcare Singapore Pte. Ltd.
|PT PHC Indonesia
|Â
|PT Panasonic Healthcare Indonesia
|Â
|Â
|Â
(*New company name for the affiliated company in China is under regulatory process.)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180331005006/en/
La influencia de Leo Messi está fuera de toda duda. Claro aspirante a ser el mejor jugador de la historia, el de Rosario lo ha jugado todo …
En los últimos años, el Real Madrid se ha ido moviendo para rejuvenecer su plantilla y apostar por joyas potenciales, no importando la …
La NBA no acostumbra a hacer prisioneros cuando se trata de sancionar a sus jugadores. La mejor liga de baloncesto del mundo es inflexible …
La salida de la vía de un camión que transportaba elefantes ha provocado el corte de la A-30 a su paso por Pozo Cañada (Albacete), entre …
Toyota ha puesto a la venta su autobús de pila de combustible Sora, tras convertirse en el primer vehículo de estas características que …
Cuando Andrey Shevchenko sacó de aquel bombo moderno las pelotitas de la Champions que incluían los nombres de Real Madrid y Juventus de …
Los tres primeros meses de 2018 no han sido sinónimo de éxito para Tesla. El nombre de firma californiana de automóviles de lujo se ha …
En los últimos años, la producción de huevos ha estado en el punto de mira por cuestiones de bienestar animal. Mientras que en la mayoría …
Neymar es un foco habitual de polémicas. Su comportamiento desenfadado le ha regalado no pocas críticas. Las últimas le han llovido por un …
El primer trimestre de 2018 ha cerrado con 257 fallecidos en las carreteras españolas, cinco más que en los primeros meses de 2017. …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Una bici homenaje al número Pi
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens