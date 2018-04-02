330 43

UNC Health Care System Selects ARxIUM for Expansion of SharedServices Center

2/04/2018 - 12:00

- Business Wire

ARxIUM, an industry-leading developer of pharmacy automation, workflow and consulting solutions, today announced the company was selected as vendor of choice by UNC Health Care to further centralize and increase pharmacy operations of its Shared Services Center. The expanded partnership includes the installation of ARxIUMâs pharmacy inventory management software, RxWorks Pro, and high-density inventory storage, FastFind carousels, to better serve pharmacies in the health systemâs network.

RxWorks Proâs integrated, web-based ordering provides UNC Health Care a comprehensive application to manage medication fulfillment of satellite and clinic pharmacy sites. In addition, its business intelligence feature includes customizable dashboards and reporting options that offer better management of medication inventories and real-time response to pharmacy demands. More importantly, the software interoperates with enterprise platforms and other manufacturersâ pharmacy systems and connects with the FastFind carousels to effectively manage medication supplies.

âWe are excited by the opportunity to expand our partnership with UNC Health Care and grow its Shared Services Center into one of the most advanced health system pharmacies in the world,â said Dr. Niels Erik Hansen, president and CEO of ARxIUM. âTheir innovative, system-wide approach and pharmacy model is the gold standard for other health systems that are looking to centralize and optimize operations. Our multi-phase engagement will result in a highly automated, interoperable Shared Services Center that can effectively onboard and serve pharmacies and clinics throughout the health system.â

ARxIUMâs plan for the UNC Shared Services Center also includes low-density, fixed shelving for higher demand drugs, FastFind carousels for slower moving medications and sortation to manage material flow. FastFind uses a pharmacyâs vertical height to increase the number of items stored in the same footprint by up to 60 percent. The carousel provides barcode scanning, pick-to-light technology and a drug database to enhance patient safety, and has the ability to purchase medications to replenish inventories. The new applications and equipment will complement UNC Health Careâs usage of other ARxIUM systems, including FastPak Elite, an oral solid pouch packaging system, and OptiFill, a high-volume medication fulfillment solution.

âWe selected ARxIUM to expand our Shared Services Center because we rely upon their team to provide custom-configured timely solutions,â said Rowell Daniels, system vice president, pharmacy at UNC Health Care System. âOur ongoing partnership has been a collaborative effort that is focused on developing technologies and integrating systems that adapt to our needs. RxWorks, for example, has the ability to handle complex pharmacy situations and improves our cost savings and productivity.â

The UNC Health Care partnership represents the companyâs newest approach to servicing its customers. The company consulted with the health system on the future state of its pharmacy operations and helped define the supply delivery system of medications between its hospitals, clinics and Shared Services Center. Additionally, ARxIUM created project specifications and a business case that was technology agnostic, and it recommended pharmacy equipment and automation to achieve patient care and operational objectives. This collaborative, consultative approach is especially important for pharmacies that are considering centralizing or consolidating operations and it serves as a substantial differentiator from competing pharmacy automation providers.

About ARxIUM

Based in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Buffalo Grove, Illinois, ARxIUM is an industry-leading developer of pharmacy automation, workflow and consulting solutions that improve safety, productivity and workflow. The company provides solutions to shared service centers and health system, hospital, long-term care, retail and government pharmacies. ARxIUM is the developer of the only fully automated IV compounding system in the market today, and offers automated packaging, dispensing, vial filling and high volume systems. In addition, the company provides inventory management, scheduling and workflow software, technical consulting, and system implementation assistance, among other services. ARxIUM is also the creator of the Pharmacy 4.0 approach, which seamlessly converges clinical pharmacy, central production and automation advancements into fully automated, interactive data processes. The approach allows pharmacies to better monitor and react in real-time to address patient care and medication delivery demands. For more information, visit www.arxium.com.

About UNC Health Care

UNC Health CareÂ is an integrated health care system comprised ofÂ UNC HospitalsÂ and its provider network, UNC Faculty Physicians,Â UNC Physicians Network, the clinical patient care programs of theÂ UNC School of MedicineÂ and nineÂ other hospitals and hospital systems across the state. Additional hospital entities includeÂ UNC RexÂ Healthcare,Â Chatham Hospital,Â Johnston Health,Â Pardee Hospital,Â High Point Regional Health,Â Caldwell Memorial,Â Nash HealthÂ Care,Â Wayne Memorial, UNC Lenoir Health Care and UNC Rockingham. For more information, visit www.unchealthcare.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005899/en/

PUBLICIDAD