Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited Statement on Telecom Italia

- Business Wire
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited (âElliottâ), which advises funds (together âElliottâ) which collectively have an interest in the ordinary and saving shares of Telecom Italia (the âCompanyâ, âTIMâ), today welcomes TIMâs Board of Auditorsâ unanimous decision to carry Elliottâs request to supplement the agenda of the Companyâs upcoming Annual Shareholdersâ Meeting (âAGMâ) to be held on April 24, 2018. The terms requested are (i) the revocation of the five directors whose deferred resignations were tendered at the Companyâs March 22 Board meeting, and (ii) the appointment of six directors, in the persons of Fulvio Conti, Massimo Ferrari, Paola Giannotti De Ponti, Luigi Gubitosi, Dante Roscini and Rocco Sabelli, to replace the six directors who recently resigned.
The Board of Auditorsâ decision follows Vivendiâs cynical and self-serving attempt to suppress shareholder democracy through the apparently coordinated resignations of seven of its directors, an action currently under investigation by the Italian market regulator Consob. Given this decision, should shareholders support Elliottâs proposal to reinstate a fully empowered, independent Board of Directors at the upcoming AGM on April 24, Elliott does not believe another shareholder meeting on May 4 should take place.
Elliott looks forward to the Company publishing its supplement to the AGM agenda without further delay, and with that, to the prospect of a truly independent Board. Elliott hopes the Board of Auditorsâ decision will finally bring to an end Vivendiâs reign of disregard and deliberate abuse of shareholder rights and looks forward to the Company moving one step closer to a new era of best practice corporate governance and sustained value creation for all its stakeholders.
Further information and full materials, including Elliottâs Shareholder Letter and Shareholder Nominee biographies are available to view and download at www.TransformingTIM.com.
About Elliott
Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which combined have over $34 billion of assets under management. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott fundsâ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK)Â Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation.
Our approach to TIM is consistent with our approach to many of our current and previous investments. We have invested a significant amount of time and resources into understanding TIM, including hiring numerous advisors and consultants with whom we have worked together closely. We believe strongly in the value conclusions that we have drawn as a result of this effort.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005821/en/
La influencia de Leo Messi está fuera de toda duda. Claro aspirante a ser el mejor jugador de la historia, el de Rosario lo ha jugado todo …
En los últimos años, el Real Madrid se ha ido moviendo para rejuvenecer su plantilla y apostar por joyas potenciales, no importando la …
La NBA no acostumbra a hacer prisioneros cuando se trata de sancionar a sus jugadores. La mejor liga de baloncesto del mundo es inflexible …
La salida de la vía de un camión que transportaba elefantes ha provocado el corte de la A-30 a su paso por Pozo Cañada (Albacete), entre …
Toyota ha puesto a la venta su autobús de pila de combustible Sora, tras convertirse en el primer vehículo de estas características que …
Cuando Andrey Shevchenko sacó de aquel bombo moderno las pelotitas de la Champions que incluían los nombres de Real Madrid y Juventus de …
Los tres primeros meses de 2018 no han sido sinónimo de éxito para Tesla. El nombre de firma californiana de automóviles de lujo se ha …
En los últimos años, la producción de huevos ha estado en el punto de mira por cuestiones de bienestar animal. Mientras que en la mayoría …
Neymar es un foco habitual de polémicas. Su comportamiento desenfadado le ha regalado no pocas críticas. Las últimas le han llovido por un …
El primer trimestre de 2018 ha cerrado con 257 fallecidos en las carreteras españolas, cinco más que en los primeros meses de 2017. …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Una bici homenaje al número Pi
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens