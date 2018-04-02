330 43

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited Statement on Telecom Italia

2/04/2018 - 11:50

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited (âElliottâ), which advises funds (together âElliottâ) which collectively have an interest in the ordinary and saving shares of Telecom Italia (the âCompanyâ, âTIMâ), today welcomes TIMâs Board of Auditorsâ unanimous decision to carry Elliottâs request to supplement the agenda of the Companyâs upcoming Annual Shareholdersâ Meeting (âAGMâ) to be held on April 24, 2018. The terms requested are (i) the revocation of the five directors whose deferred resignations were tendered at the Companyâs March 22 Board meeting, and (ii) the appointment of six directors, in the persons of Fulvio Conti, Massimo Ferrari, Paola Giannotti De Ponti, Luigi Gubitosi, Dante Roscini and Rocco Sabelli, to replace the six directors who recently resigned.

The Board of Auditorsâ decision follows Vivendiâs cynical and self-serving attempt to suppress shareholder democracy through the apparently coordinated resignations of seven of its directors, an action currently under investigation by the Italian market regulator Consob. Given this decision, should shareholders support Elliottâs proposal to reinstate a fully empowered, independent Board of Directors at the upcoming AGM on April 24, Elliott does not believe another shareholder meeting on May 4 should take place.

Elliott looks forward to the Company publishing its supplement to the AGM agenda without further delay, and with that, to the prospect of a truly independent Board. Elliott hopes the Board of Auditorsâ decision will finally bring to an end Vivendiâs reign of disregard and deliberate abuse of shareholder rights and looks forward to the Company moving one step closer to a new era of best practice corporate governance and sustained value creation for all its stakeholders.

About Elliott

Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which combined have over $34 billion of assets under management. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott fundsâ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK)Â Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation.

Our approach to TIM is consistent with our approach to many of our current and previous investments. We have invested a significant amount of time and resources into understanding TIM, including hiring numerous advisors and consultants with whom we have worked together closely. We believe strongly in the value conclusions that we have drawn as a result of this effort.

