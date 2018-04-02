Xilam: Record 2017 Annual Results

- Business Wire
The Board of Directors of Xilam Animation S.A. (Paris:XIL) convened on 27 March 2018. The meeting, chaired by Marc du Pontavice, was held to review the consolidated financial statements as at 31Â DecemberÂ 2017.
|Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)
|Â
|2017(1)
|Â
|2017restated(2)
|Â
|2016
|Â
|% chg.
|New productions(3)
|Â
|15,319
|Â
|Â
|Â
|10,756
|Â
|+42%
|Catalogue
|Â
|9,017
|Â
|Â
|Â
|5,083
|Â
|+77%
|Other
|Â
|62
|Â
|Â
|Â
|39
|Â
|+59%
|Revenue
|Â
|24,398
|Â
|Â
|Â
|15,878
|Â
|+54%
|Other current operating income
|Â
|2,174
|Â
|Â
|Â
|1,263
|Â
|+72%
|Total operating income
|Â
|26,572
|Â
|Â
|Â
|17,141
|Â
|+55%
|Operating expenses
|Â
|(18,940)
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(12,851)
|Â
|+47%
|Other non-current operating income and (expenses)
|Â
|-
|Â
|Â
|Â
|16
|Â
|Â
|Operating income
|Â
|7,632
|Â
|8,663
|Â
|4,306
|Â
|+77%
|Current operating margin
|Â
|31.3%
|Â
|35.5%
|Â
|27.1%
|Â
|Â
|Net income
|Â
|5,948
|Â
|6,739
|Â
|3,198
|Â
|+86%
|Net margin
|Â
|24.4%
|Â
|27.6%
|Â
|20.1%
|Â
|Â
|(1) Audit underway
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(2) Operating income and net income restated for the impact of the bonus share award plans
|(3) Including subsidies and development
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
Increased activity reveals the quality of the business model
Growing demand for Xilamâs new productions is a clear testament to the Groupâs positioning. 2017 was a turning point in terms of the increased impact of Xilamâs business model.
Four factors are behind the sharp increase in income:
This virtuous set-up demonstrates the strength of Xilamâs business model, which is beginning to have an impact on the Groupâs financial results.
Xilamâs operating margin increased 77% to a record high of EURÂ 7.632Â million, or 31.3% of revenues.
This published operating income figure includes the impact of the two bonus share award plans set up in 2016 and 2017, a portion of which has been provisioned in the yearâs operating expenses.
Restated for the accounting impact of the expense associated with these two share plans and the related social security charges, operating income for 2017 would have totalled EURÂ 8.663Â million, for an operating margin of 35.5%.
The Groupâs net margin came out to 24.4%, with net income totalling EURÂ 5.948Â million, an 86% increase on 2016.
The income tax expense of EURÂ 1.950Â million includes a deferred tax expense in the amount of EURÂ 1.163Â million, with no impact on cash assets.
Restated net income includes the restatement of the expense associated with the bonus share award plans and the related tax assets, and totalled EURÂ 6.739Â million.
Global demand rising sharply
Xilam posted a 54% increase in revenue compared to last year, driven by substantial growth in New Productions and Catalogue revenue.
The Group benefits from a favourable price effect on both New Productions (+42% in value terms, +24% in volume) and the Catalogue segment (+77%). This is primarily due to increased competition between traditional (free or pay) television channels and digital platforms. Digital platforms now account for 23% of total revenue (compared to barely 8% three years ago) and 40% of Catalogue revenue.
The 21% increase in the number of video views on YouTube, the worldâs leading video streaming platform, to 2.6Â billion in 2017, is clear evidence of the global demand for the Groupâs content.
Powerful drivers that will support our growth
With a solid structure and a production team that is appropriately sized to satisfy the demand from television channels and digital platforms, Xilam is ready to move to the next level.
As such, seven different shows are currently in production:
These series will enable Xilam to achieve its target of delivering 70 half-hour programmes in 2018, thereby confirming the solid progress of its operations. Xilamâs four studios (Paris, Lyon, AngoulÃªme and Ho-Chi-Minh City) are now fully operational and well prepared to meet this target.
Other projects created in the Xilam studios will enter production in 2018. In particular, these include The Fabulous Adventures of Prince Mokaand Tiny Bad Wolf, two original creations that will afford Xilam additional growth avenues in the coming years.
The Group is also continuing with its strategy of developing its catalogue income through merchandising revenues, drawing on the set-up of an agent network covering 75% of the world.
Chairman and CEO of Xilam, Marc du Pontavice, commented, âWe are proud and delighted to be able to present these record results to our shareholders and investors. The relevance of the strategy adopted by Xilam for more than 15 years was confirmed in 2017, as was the virtuous circle achieved through original creations, management of the value chain and formats adapted to international markets and the digital sector.
Xilamâs unique positioning is the result of several long years of development, construction and investment.
With a stronger, more structured organisation and a buoyant economic backdrop, Xilam is now benefiting from all of its assets in order to continue its solid trend of growth and profitability.â
About Xilam
Xilam is one of Europeâs leading animation companies, creating, producing and distributing original childrenâs and family entertainment content across TV, film and digital media platforms.
Founded in 1995 by Marc du Pontavice, Xilam owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated episodes and three feature films including strong brands such as Oggy & the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko, The Daltons and its first pre-school series, Paprika.
Broadcast in over 190 countries on all the major TV networks and digital platforms, in particular garnering over 2.6Â billion views on YouTube in 2017, Xilamâs programme catalogue makes the company one of the top global content providers in animation.
Xilam employs more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based across its four studios located in Paris, Lyon, AngoulÃªme and Ho-Chi-Minh City in Vietnam.
Xilam is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris
PEA-eligible
SRD long-eligible
ISIN code: FR0004034072 / Ticker: XIL
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005835/en/
