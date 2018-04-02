IDEMIA: Enter the World of Augmented Identity at Seamless Middle East in Dubai (15th & 16thApril 2018)

- Business Wire
IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, today announces its presence at Seamless Middle East 2018, the Middle Eastâs largest exhibition covering the world of Payments and Fintech in Dubai, on 15th and 16th April 2018.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, IDEMIA guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.
At Seamless Middle East 2018, IDEMIA invites you to experience its solutions to reinvent the way we âTransactâ and âIdentifyâ, through dedicated demonstration areas.
A wide range of innovations will be showcased on the IDEMIA booth:
âThis is the first time we will be present under the IDEMIA banner at Seamless Middle East since Oberthur Technologies and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) joined forces to form our new group in 2017â, said Muzaffar Khokhar, President Middle East & Africa of IDEMIA. âAt a time when the world is facing crucial challenges relating to the identification and protection of devices, objects and individuals, we are looking forward to meeting you on our stand and showing how IDEMIA supports the digital transformation of Financial institutions, providing clients and consumers with new generation seamless solutions and ground breaking frictionless technologies, but always without any compromise on security.â
Take a tour of our stand in Hall 6 Booth #J10
to discover the world of Augmented Identity.
IDEMIA speakers and demonstrators are looking forward to welcoming you!
Want to know more? Join us for speaking events on April 15:
- Panel with Gurcan Altiparmak (VP Sales Financial Institutions MEA):
âBoosting digital banking in MENAâ (15:40)
- Round table with Guillaume Yribarren (VP Marketing):
âImplementing biometric technologiesâ (16:10)
About IDEMIA
OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, with the ambition to provide a secure environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.
OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.
For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005713/en/
