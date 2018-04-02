Global Game Changers Descend on Sharjah for International GovernmentCommunication Forum 2018

- Business Wire
Sean Spicer, former White House Press Secretary (2017), Nobel Peace Laureate Lech Walesa, former Polish President who played a leading role in the fall of communism in the Eastern Bloc, Sir Timothy Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web and Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia are among the many modern history makers speaking at Sharjahâs International Government Communication Forum that opened Wednesday (March 28).
Held with the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the event is being hosted by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC), a subsidiary of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, from March 28-29 at Expo Centre Sharjah.
The 7th edition of the IGCF, being held under the theme âDigital Millenniumâ¦ Where To?â, is expected to welcome more than 3,000 communication experts, decision makers, government officials, government communication professionals, civil society organisations media personnel and students of communication and journalism.
Around 40 speakers from 16 countries, including global industry influencers and international policy advisors are taking part in the Forum, presenting sessions on subjects as diverse as âDigital Diplomacy in Government Communicationâ, âMedia Charismaâ and âNew Media in Serving Humanitarian Issuesâ.
The event features 18 panel discussions and inspiring sessions, 6 interactive talks, 4 brainstorming sessions for children and young adults and 7 workshops for journalists, government communication experts and visitors to the Forum.
Launched in 2012 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the event aims to highlight best practices to achieve more efficient and effective communication between the government and the public â a field in which the Emirate of Sharjah has played a leading regional role in terms of digital integration and smart government.
