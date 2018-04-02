FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera

- Business Wire
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced that DJI, the worldâs leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging, will integrate a FLIR thermal imaging sensor technology into its new DJI Zenmuse XT2 drone camera. The DJI Zenmuse XT2, DJIâs first dual-sensor and its most advanced gimbal-stabilized camera for commercial drone applications, furthers the collaboration between FLIRÂ® and DJI. The Zenmuse XT2 also joins the âThermal by FLIRâ partner program, which FLIR created to fuel thermal innovation and allow partners to leverage the leadership, quality, and innovation that FLIRâs brand represents in the thermal imaging space.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328006041/en/
Dual-sensor DJI Zenmuse XT2 with Thermal by FLIR (Photo: Business Wire)
Built with industrial and public safety applications in mind, the DJI Zenmuse XT2 expands upon the benefits in the first thermal-equipped camera jointly developed by FLIR and DJI, the DJI Zenmuse XT. The new drone camera includes both a high-definition 4K color video camera and a high-resolution radiometric thermal camera, allowing operators to switch between thermal and visible cameras in flight. The Zenmuse XT2 also uses FLIRâs patented MSXÂ® technology, or multispectral dynamic imaging, that embosses high-fidelity, visible-light details onto the thermal imagery to enhance image quality and perspective.
The Zenmuse XT2 is compatible with the DJI Matrice 600 and Matrice 200 Series platforms and integrates with DJIâs data transmission technology for live video display. Full integration gives drone operators plug-and-play installation, real-time control, and recording during flight in thermal, visible, or thermal/visible picture-in-picture. This flexibility allows operators to acquire double the data in a single camera and stay focused on mission-critical tasks.
âThe arrival of the DJI Zenmuse XT2 with a FLIR sensor signifies an important technological advancement for drone operators who need both a visible camera and the superpower benefits of thermal imaging in one product,â said James Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR. âNow drone operators can capture data without landing, an important advantage for search and rescues operations, monitor the health of mechanical and electrical equipment remotely, and identify potential problems in buildings. Our collaboration with DJI perfectly aligns with our mission to use our thermal technology to help save lives and livelihoods.â
âSince the introduction of our first FLIR camera in 2015 we have seen strong demand for thermal imaging-based products because they have helped transform DJI drones into essential and often lifesaving tools across a wide variety of industries,â said Roger Luo, President at DJI. âWe are excited to introduce our next generation product together, the Zenmuse XT2, which is easier and more efficient to operate, and further demonstrates our commitment to innovation in the commercial drone industry.â
DJI is one of multiple partners involved with the new Thermal byÂ FLIR program, created to support original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and product innovators interested in using the FLIRÂ thermal imaging sensors to deliver the benefits of the Worldâs Sixth Sense. The program ensures that original equipment manufacturers and entrepreneurs can carry the Thermal by FLIR brand and receive additional product development and marketing support fromÂ FLIRÂ to build and market their respective products. Additional Thermal by FLIR partners include Cat Phones, Casio, Panasonic, ARSENZ, and TinkerForge.
To learn more about the Zenmuse XT2, visit www.flir.com/xt2. For device manufacturers interested in learning more about integrating FLIR sensors, please visit http://www.flir.com/thermalbyflir/.
AboutÂ FLIR Systems
Founded in 1978 and headquartered inÂ Wilsonville, Oregon,Â FLIR SystemsÂ is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance perception and heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve productivity, and protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,500 employees, FLIRÂ´s vision is to be "The WorldÂ´s Sixth Sense" by leveraging thermal imaging and adjacent technologies to provide innovative, intelligent solutions for security and surveillance, environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, machine vision, navigation, and advanced threat detection. For more information, please visitÂ www.flir.comÂ and followÂ @flir.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements of opinion in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections aboutÂ FLIRÂ´sÂ business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time inÂ FLIRÂ´sÂ Securities and Exchange CommissionÂ filings and reports. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made andÂ FLIRÂ does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet service providers.
The company names, logos, brands, and otherÂ trademarks featured or referred to herein are the property of their respectiveÂ trademarkÂ holders. These trademarkÂ holders areÂ not affiliatedÂ with FLIR Systems, its affiliates or its products.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328006041/en/
|
