The CMMI® Institute Announces CMMI Development V2.0

2/04/2018 - 11:20

Building capability to consistently deliver solutions with speed to market, agility, customer satisfaction, and uncompromising quality are all table stakes in todayâs competitive business world. The CMMI Institute has released CMMI Development V2.0, a globally recognized process improvement model of software, product and systems development best practices that will elevate organizational performance.

âGlobal adoption of the CMMI has been growing at a record rate because of the material results it delivers,â said Kirk Botula, CMMI Institute CEO. âHigh-performance commercial and government organizations around the world rely on CMMI to provide a clear roadmap to mitigate risk, create value, and build a resilient culture of continuous improvement. These include companies like Honeywell, Cognizant and Unisys, and U.S. government agencies, such as the FDA and NASA.â

Capabilities lie at the heart of an organizationâs ability to achieve results and address strategic priorities. CMMI Development V2.0 will help organizations substantially improve performance by building and sustaining capabilities in key areas such as product development and engineering, managing business resilience, planning and managing work, selecting and managing suppliers, ensuring quality, and managing the workforce.

The CMMI V2.0 product suite includes the maturity model, adoption guidance, system and supporting tools, training, certification, and an appraisal method. And, like its predecessors, CMMI V2.0 leverages its five levels that represent a path of increasing capability maturity to improve business performance.

CMMI Development V2.0 enables the following benefits:

Improve Business Performance Business goals are tied directly to operations in order to drive measurable, improved performance against time, quality, budget, customer satisfaction and other key drivers.

Leverage Current Best Practices The CMMI V2.0 is a trusted source of proven best practices that will be continuously updated on the new online platform to reflect changing business needs.



Build Agile Resiliency and Scale Direct guidance on how to strengthen agile with Scrum project processes across the enterprise with a focus on performance.

Benchmark Capability and Performance New performance-oriented appraisal method improves the reliability and consistency of benchmarking while reducing preparation time and life-cycle costs.

Accelerate Adoption Online platform and adoption guidance make the benefits of CMMI more accessible than ever.



CMMI V2.0 was developed in collaboration with sponsors including BAE Systems, Booz Allen Hamilton, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, NASA, Northrup Grumman, and Siemens and over 300 contributors from industry, government, and academia from more than 20 countries.

Learn more about CMMI Development V2.0 at cmmiinstitute.com

About CMMIÂ® Institute

A subsidiary of ISACA Enterprises, CMMI Institute (cmmiinstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. The Institute provides the tools and support for organizations to benchmark their capabilities and build maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have improved their performance, earned a CMMI maturity level rating, and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers.

