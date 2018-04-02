330 43

Seoul Semiconductor Hosts European Symposium on "Human-Centric Lighting & Health"

Seoul Semiconductor, a global innovator of LED products and technology, hosted a symposium featuring academics and industry insiders that focused on scientifically and objectively demonstrating the effects of light on health and circadian rhythm. Held on March 21 in conjunction with Light + Building 2018, the largest lighting exhibition in the world, Seoul Semiconductorâs symposium was entitled âHuman-Centric Lighting & Health.â

The half-day symposium program consisted of several invited experts, including Professor Russell Foster from the University of Oxford, widely accepted as the leading authority in light, sleep, and circadian rhythm research; along with Dr. Manuel Spitschan from the University of Oxford, and Dr. Octavio L. Perez from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. All three experts gave presentations on the effects of light on human health, and discussed the future direction of lighting.

According to Professor Foster, âLight not only allows us to perceive space, but also plays a critical role in enabling us to perceive time by controlling our circadian rhythm and sleep. To sustain a healthy and happy life, we must get the best sleep and keep our circadian rhythm at an optimum level. We also need to replace todayâs artificial lighting systems that hinder our circadian rhythm with more human-centric lighting.â

In another presentation, Dr. Manuel Spitschan from the University of Oxford emphasized the impact of light on the bodyâs circadian rhythm, stating, âLight has an extremely significant impact on human eyes and brain, due to the photoreceptors in the retina. These receptors perceive red, green, and blue light, and accept the color spectrum in varying degrees.â Dr. Spitschan added, âIn particular, intrinsically photosensitive retinal ganglion cells (ipRGC), deliver signals from light via a direct connection to the brain, and react more sensitively to blue light within a certain wavelength. When these cells are activated, it causes the body to inhibit the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep, therefore affecting the 24-hour circadian rhythm.â

Addressing the importance of sunlight in next-generation architecture standards, Dr. Octavio Perez from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York explained, âTypically, people who live in buildings with great lighting â in other words, buildings that get a lot of sunlight â are healthier and happier, compared to people living in artificially-lit indoor spaces. This is because artificial light features a spectrum that vastly differs from natural sunlight."

âArtificial light, such as fluorescent light and LEDs that emit a spectrum with irregular light waves, hinder the userâs circadian rhythm and eyesight,â Dr. Perez continued. âIn the long term, this exposure to artificial light is known to have a negative impact on the human body. However, the SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs create light with a spectrum that is close to sunlight, offering significant benefits for eye protection and accurate color reproduction, making it an ideal lighting source for architecture, thus we expect it to become more popular in the field moving forward.â

Dr. Perez also stated, âDevelopment in light fixtures which use natural light sources such as SunLike Series LEDs, will revolutionize future standards and design, as the construction industry applies even stricter standards to provide people with good quality light. As such, companies must focus on developing light fixtures that produce natural light.â

SunLike natural spectrum LED technology, developed by Seoul Semiconductor and Toshiba Materials, was awarded the Gold Award by Elektronik, a prestigious German magazine specializing in electronic components that has the largest number of subscribers in Germany.

Seoul Semiconductor global marketing group executive vice president Caleb Won said, âThe researchers who were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology in 2017 identified the genes that govern the circadian rhythm, which controls the main functions of human behavior, including the level of hormones, sleeping, body temperature, and metabolism. Their research clearly shows the importance of maintaining the 24-hour cycle circadian rhythm formed by natural sunlight.â

Won continued, âThis Symposium presented scientific, objective evidence on the impact of light on our circadian rhythm, sleep, and health. It was a meaningful opportunity to increase attention and awareness on the need for light fixtures that offer natural light, and to contemplate future directions for lighting. The SunLike Series LEDs, which recreate light that closely matches the natural spectrum of sunlight, promises to be the next-generation light source to lead the era of human-centric lighting.â

