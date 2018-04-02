330 43

Final results from landmark DYNAGITO® trial published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine1

Boehringer Ingelheim today announced data from the landmark 52-week DYNAGITOÂ® trial which show that in people with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), SpioltoÂ® RespimatÂ® (tiotropium/olodaterol 5/5Âµg) lowers the rate of moderate-to-severe exacerbations compared with SpirivaÂ® RespimatÂ® (tiotropium). The pre-specified significance level of p< 0.01 for the primary endpoint of DYNAGITOÂ® was not met.1 Treatment with tiotropium/olodaterol resulted in a 7% lower rate of moderate-to-severe COPD exacerbations compared with tiotropium alone (p=0.0498).1 This study, involving more than 7,800 people with COPD over 1 year, was published today in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.1

âThe results of DYNAGITOÂ® are of value, as they show that tiotropium/olodaterol can lower the rate of moderate-to-severe exacerbations in many patients compared to tiotropium â a tough comparator which has consistently demonstrated exacerbation risk reduction through long-term, real-world experience,â said study investigator Professor Peter M.A. Calverley, Professor of Pulmonary Medicine, University of Liverpool, UK. âThese data support evidence-based expert recommendations that dual bronchodilator LAMA/LABA therapy has a central role in the management of people with COPD, in terms of symptom improvement and exacerbation risk reduction.â7

COPD is a progressive, yet treatable condition that significantly impacts patientsâ lives, restricting their daily activities from early on in the disease.8,9,10 COPD exacerbations, or flare-ups, are sudden episodes of increased breathlessness, cough and mucus production that can last for several days or even weeks.11 These episodes can be seriously disabling, resulting in a need for urgent medical care, including hospitalisation, and sometimes lead to death.11

Further DYNAGITOÂ® data demonstrated that tiotropium/olodaterol was associated with fewer moderate-to-severe exacerbations that needed intervention with a systemic corticosteroid, with or without antibiotics, compared with tiotropium:1*

A 20% lower rate of moderate-to-severe exacerbations that required treatment with a systemic corticosteroid (p=0.0068). 1*

A 9% lower rate of exacerbations where the use of both a systemic corticosteroid and antibiotics were needed (p=0.0447). 1*

No difference was observed in the rate of exacerbations that required treatment with antibiotics only (p=0.2062).1*

No new side effects or safety concerns were identified in the DYNAGITOÂ® study.1 These data also show that tiotropium/olodaterol has a similar safety profile to tiotropium.1

Reducing symptoms and the future risk of exacerbations are key treatment goals for COPD.7 According to the international GOLDâ 2018 Strategy recommendations, LAMA/LABA treatments such as tiotropium/olodaterol play a central role in the management of COPD and help to achieve these treatment goals.7

* The pre-specified significance level of p< 0.01 for the primary endpoint of DYNAGITOÂ® was not met

â Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease

