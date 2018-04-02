330 43

ProGrade Digital Professional Memory Cards and Readers Now Available Online at B&H Photo and Video

2/04/2018 - 11:10

- Business Wire

ProGrade Digital, founded with a mission to provide the highest quality professional grade digital memory cards and workflow solutions, announces international product availability through B&H Photo and Video beginning today. ProGrade Digital CFastâ¢ 2.0, ProGrade Digital SDXCâ¢ UHS-II memory cards and ProGrade Digital Dual Slot card readers set a new performance and value point in the professional imaging space, and complement the full range of imaging products sold worldwide by B&H.

âWe are very happy to increase the availability of ProGrade Digital products through B&H--a reseller widely known as a global âgo-toâ destination for professional imaging products,â says Wes Brewer, founder and CEO of ProGrade Digital. âOur focus on the imaging professional mirrors the focus at B&H, so we look forward to a long and successful collaboration.â

âB&H Photo and Video has been serving professional photographers and cinema production teams since 1973. This new alliance expands our ability to bring ProGrade Digital products to more customers around the globe,â says Mark Lewis, Vice President Marketing.

The founders of ProGrade Digital hail from Lexar, a pioneering developer of memory cards for digital photography, and from SanDisk, regarded as the leading global producer of flash memory storage. Each executive brings extensive expertise in the design, development and manufacture of digital storage products, plus longstanding relationships with key OEM and supply vendors. The company will focus exclusively on development of memory cards, card readers and workflow software for professional imaging markets. Its flagship products, ProGrade Digital CFast 2.0 and ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II memory cards, are optimized to render maximum performance when paired with high-end DSLR, mirrorless, camcorder and digital cinema cameras from manufacturers such as Canon, Nikon, Sony and Blackmagic. ProGrade Digital memory cards expand the creative visions of cinema and photography professionals around the world.

International customers may purchase ProGrade Digital products on the B&H Photo and Video website. Customers in select regions may also purchase on www.progradedigital.com and Amazon.com.

About ProGrade Digital, Inc.

ProGrade Digital focuses exclusively on the design and marketing of digital memory cards, card readers and workflow software required by imaging professionals. Flagship products include ProGrade Digital CFast 2.0 and ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II memory cards, offered in a range of capacities and optimized to render maximum performance when paired with high-end DSLR, mirrorless, camcorder and digital cinema cameras from Canon, Nikon, Sony, Blackmagic and more. ProGrade Digital memory cards expand the creative visions of cinema and photography professionals around the world.

