330 43

Otavamedia Signs Deal to License PubMatic Platform

28/03/2018 - 13:55

- Business Wire

PubMatic, the publisher-focused sell-side platform (SSP) for an open digital media future, today announced that Otavamedia, one of Finlandâs largest media companies, has signed a contract to license PubMaticâs platform on a subscription basis. By licensing the technology rather than paying a percentage of revenue, Otavamedia is able to gain greater control over how it operates and streamline its approach to doing business.

âAdopting a monthly fee structure, more similar to a SaaS deal, simplifies our planning. Removing the traditional revenue share model means removing uncertainty. This results in a predictable cost base that brings us greater control and accountability, providing benefits to our advertisers as well as the business,â explains Antti Ellonen, digital business development & programmatic manager at Otavamedia.

PubMatic began offering its products on a subscription basis in order to increase transparency of the technology procurement process, lower overall costs for publishers, and promote healthy relationships across the supply chain. The subscription cost structure provides publishers with predictability, liquidity and ultimately freedom to reinvest savings in innovation.

The new fee model follows PubMaticâs recent fraud-free programme and no buy-side fee announcements. As advertisers demand more transparent relations, these programmes will encourage brands and agencies to bid more actively, driving greater spend to benefit both advertisers and publishers.

âIntroducing a subscription model is part of our commitment to developing a simplified and transparent programmatic marketplace. Otavamedia realises the business benefits this model will bring, and we look forward to continuing to support them going forward,â commented Bill Swanson, chief revenue officer, EMEA at PubMatic.

Otavamedia had been using several PubMatic products since 2015, including OpenWrap, the industryâs first hybrid client- and server-side wrapper. This new deal allows the company to expand this portfolio without worrying about incremental cost implications to the business.

âWe have been working with PubMatic now for over two years. They have a unique, transparent and easy to use product and, compared to other vendors in the market, their customer service is second to none,â says Ellonen. âWith PubMatic, we do not have a black box technology but a true partner that gives us access to the global reach we need. They are a very strong player in a tough market.â

About PubMatic

PubMatic is a publisher-focused sell-side platform for an open digital media future. Featuring leading omni-channel revenue automation technology for publishers and enterprise-grade programmatic tools for media buyers, PubMaticÂ´s publisher-first approach enables advertisers to access premium inventory at scale. Processing over ten trillion advertiser bids per month, PubMatic has created a global infrastructure to drive publisher monetization and control over their ad inventory. Since 2006, PubMaticÂ´s focus on data and technology innovation has fueled the rise of the programmatic industry as a whole. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 13 offices and six data centers worldwide.

PubMatic is a registered trademark of PubMatic, Inc. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Otavamedia

Otavamedia Ltd is a leading player among Finnish magazine publishers and a third biggest commercial online media network in Finland. In addition to magazines and periodicals, the companyÂ´s publishing portfolio includes a number of popular web services. Otavamedia OMA is today also the leading content marketing and customer communication player in Finland.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005080/en/

PUBLICIDAD