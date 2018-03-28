e-shelter´s Growth Trajectory Across Europe Continues as It AnnouncesFirst Data Center in Amsterdam

- Business Wire
e-shelter, a leading data center provider in Europe and an NTT Communications Group Company, continues its rapid growth trajectory, today announcing the development of its first data center in the Netherlands. The new data center âAmsterdam 1 Data Centerâ will be built out in four phases of 4,000 sqm IT space and will follow e-shelterâs successful business model â offering both wholesale and retail colocation services, along with hybrid IT enterprise solutions.
e-shelter acquired the 40,000 sqm development site in Schiphol-Rijk and secured planning permission for 16,000 sqm of IT space across two buildings and construction of the facility is now underway. Phase one, with an initial 6MW IT load, is scheduled for completion and will be ready for service to customers in early 2019.
Once fully completed, the data center will be capable of delivering up to 39.6MW of IT load, and will offer e-shelterâs customers and partners a wide range of flexible and scalable data center services, carrier neutrality with multiple carrier and cloud connectivity options and it will also fulfil NTT Communicationâs Nexcenterâ¢ global data center standards.
âOur business continues to thrive and grow, driven by continued demand from our key customer segments of Enterprise and Hyperscale. Our new markets expansion plan is largely based upon existing customer demand to deliver the e-shelter data center services outside of our existing DACH markets,â said Rupprecht Rittweger, CEO and founder of e-shelter.
âConsidered one of the most wired countries in the world, the Netherlands has one of the most advanced markets for data center operations in Europe, making it the perfect place for e-shelter and NTT Communicationsâ next data center location,â said Rittweger. âAmsterdam in particular has established itself as the data center city of the Netherlands and we look forward to bringing our premium data center colocation product to this market.â
The Netherlands is a key market for NTT Communications and e-shelter will join other NTT Group Companies such as NTT Europe, Dimension Data and NTT Security who have direct business operations here.
e-shelter currently operates in ten European locations, including Frankfurt, Vienna and Zurich, with further sites planned throughout Europe which are being proactively developed to meet customer demand. With this expansion into the Netherlands, e-shelter further underlines its position as a leading provider of colocation services and cloud marketplace in Europe. The Amsterdam data center will be the latest European addition to NTT Communicationsâ growing footprint globally.
About e-shelter
e-shelter is one of the leading data center operators in Europe providing highly secure environments for housing and connectivity of IT and network systems. With a presence in all key city-markets of the DACH-region, e-shelter leverages 300 MW of power capacity to deliver scalable data center solutions. As a subsidiary of NTT Communications, e-shelter is part of a global network of over 140 data centers and over 400,000 sqm of data center space. Among e-shelterâs clients are financial services companies, telecoms operators, public sector, IT service and outsourcing providers as well as cloud service providers.
In addition to e-shelter, the companies Arcadin, Dimension Data, itelligence, NTT Communications, NTT DATA and NTT Security are part of the NTT Group in Germany. In this region, the NTT Group represents around 5,300 employees and a revenue of more than â¬1.2 billion the NTT Group. You can find further information on the global NTT Group at www.ntt-global.com.
About NTT Communications Corporation
NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the companyâs worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global tier-1 IP network, the Arcstar Universal Oneâ¢ VPN network reaching over 190 countries/regions, and over 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communicationsâ solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.
