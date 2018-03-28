330 43

Westinghouse Plan of Reorganization Confirmed

28/03/2018 - 12:25

- Business Wire

Westinghouse Electric Company today obtained approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the Court) of the companyâs plan of reorganization (the Plan).

The Courtâs approval of the Plan is a significant milestone in the companyâs strategic restructuring, which involves its previously announced sale to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN). The sale is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions including, among others, regulatory approvals.

The Plan was overwhelmingly supported by Westinghouseâs creditor constituencies.

âConfirmation of our plan of reorganization is one of the final steps in the completion of our strategic restructuring,â said JosÃ© Emeterio GutiÃ©rrez, Westinghouse president and chief executive officer. âOur customers, employees, suppliers, vendors, and other important constituencies overwhelmingly supported our plan of reorganization. We are on track to fulfill our promise to emerge from this strategic restructuring process as a stronger business partner while retaining our primary focus on safety.â

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is Westinghouseâs legal counsel, AlixPartners LLP is acting as Westinghouseâs Chief Transformation Officer and restructuring advisor, and PJT Partners is the investment banker to Westinghouse.

Â

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327006166/en/

PUBLICIDAD