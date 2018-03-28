330 43

Huawei Unveils the HUAWEI P20 and HUAWEI P20 Pro, Breakthroughs inTechnology and Art to Redefine Intelligent Photography

Today Huawei Consumer Business Group unveiled the HUAWEI P20 Series. The HUAWEI P20 Pro features the worldâs first Leica triple camera and both devices include unprecedented AI advances, combining technology and art to bring to life a groundbreaking smartphone experience.

âWe look for inspiration from artists to continuously evolve our approach to design and innovation,â said Richard Yu, Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Consumer Business Group. âWith a breakthrough triple camera on the HUAWEI P20 Pro, an advanced dual camera on the HUAWEI P20 and powerful artificial intelligence on both, todayâs most vibrant consumers can capture and share the brilliance of the world around them.â

Key features of the HUAWEI P20 Series include:

An advanced camera to capture more light, featuring a Leica triple camera and 5x Hybrid Zoom on the HUAWEI P20 Pro, and a Leica dual camera on the HUAWEI P20, both achieving DxOMarkâs highest overall scores 1 ;

; Innovative photography features, including AI-powered professional photography features and HUAWEI AIS (AI Image Stabilization);

A timeless design with barely-there bezels and all-new gradient colors;

Ultimate performance, featuring the NPU on Kirin 970 and EMUI 8.1 based on Androidâ¢ 8.1.

A Combination of Art and Technology

The HUAWEI P20 Series comes in Black, Midnight Blue and two all-new gradient colors, Twilight and Pink Gold, achieved by applying several layers of NCVM* optical coatings underneath the glass back, so light hitting the surface refracts and creates a vivid, yet gradual change of hue.

The 5.8-inch screen HUAWEI P20 and 6.1-inch screen HUAWEI P20 Pro feature HUAWEI FullView Display, ultra-thin bezels and impressive screen-to-body ratios for better viewing experiences.

Inspired by Light and Technology

The HUAWEI P20 Pro features a Leica triple camera with the highest total pixel count on a smartphone â the camera configuration is comprised of a 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP sensor with telephoto lens. It also features an exclusive Leica color temperature sensor for better color reproduction. With f/1.8, f/1.6 and f/2.4 wide aperture to capture crisp, clear details, the HUAWEI P20 Pro also includes a brand new Leica 3x telephoto (VARIO-SUMMILUX-H 1:1.6-2.4/27-80ASPH) lens for long-range photography of up to 5x Hybrid Zoom. The HUAWEI P20 Proâs highly sensitive image sensor captures low light photos with up to ISO 102400.

The HUAWEI P20 builds on its predecessorâs foundation with a Leica dual camera featuring a 12MP sensor with a pixel size as high as 1.55 Î¼m, and a 20MP monochrome sensor, enhancing the HUAWEI P20âs ability to capture photos in low-light settings.

The HUAWEI P20 Series devices support six-axis stabilization and 960fps super slow motion. With Ultra Snapshot mode, the devices can capture an image in as little as 0.3 seconds by just double clicking the down volume button, even from an off screen.

Master AI Photography Experience

With the Kirin 970 processor, the HUAWEI P20 Series automatically identifies more than 500 scenarios in 19 categories, selecting camera settings to deliver professional-looking images. HUAWEI AIS steadies handheld night shots for incredible long exposure images without a tripod. Brand new to Huaweiâs advanced camera system is 4D predictive focus, predicting moving objects and focusing on them with extreme efficiency to capture minute detail. The HUAWEI P20 Series also features AI-Assisted Composition, providing intelligent suggestions to frame group shots and landscapes.

The HUAWEI P20 and HUAWEI P20 Pro feature a 24MP selfie camera** with AI beautification and 3D portrait lighting. The HUAWEI P20 Series also includes on-device Prisma processing, which supports real-time filter recommendations based on scene and object recognition.

In partnership with Google, the HUAWEI P20 Series supports Google ARCore, delivering advanced AR capabilities.

Collaboration with Porsche Design

Huawei also unveiled the PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate RS. Continuing its collaboration with the exclusive luxury brand, the PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate RS features Porsche Designâs signature functional design language and Huaweiâs cutting-edge technology and craftsmanship, setting a new standard in premium smartphones.

Pricing and Availability

The HUAWEI P20 Series and PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate RS are immediately available globally.

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Model Â Â Version Â Â EUR (includes tax) HUAWEI P20 Â Â 4GB + 128GB Â Â â¬649 HUAWEI P20 Pro Â Â 6GB + 128GB Â Â â¬899 PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate RS Â Â 6GB + 256GB Â Â â¬1,695 PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate RS Â Â 6GB + 512GB Â Â â¬2,095 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

*Non-conductive Vacuum Metalizing

**24.8MP sensor

For more information please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/

1 Highest overall DxOMark scores in the mobile camera category â HUAWEI P20 Pro: 109; HUAWEI P20: 102.

