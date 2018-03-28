Helsinki Region Transport to Make Mobile Tickets Available via OpenMaaS Sales Interface on 2 April 2018

- Business Wire
At the beginning of April, Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) will introduce one of the worldÂ´s first open retail interfaces for single tickets. The interface will be available to all operators interested in transport services. At the same time, HSL will invite domestic and foreign transport service operators, and operators outside the transport sector, to create new services using the interface. Over the next few years, HSL will make a significant investment of about two million euros in MaaS development. The interface will open on 2 April 2018 at https://sales-api.hsl.fi.
How to provide easy and sustainable mobility? Any domestic or foreign operator can offer its own mobility solution from 2 April, when HSL opens one of the worldÂ´s first fully open public transport ticket interfaces. The interface will allow operators to incorporate HSLâs mobile tickets into their array of services.
âHSL wants to support the MaaS and other third-party service development through its open data policy. We want to help develop versatile, innovative services that meet customersÂ´ needs. Our goal is to make our electronic information services and sales interface widely available to operators in Finland and abroad,â says Mari Flink, Director of HSLÂ´s Customer Experience and Sales Department.
HSLÂ´s open interface services include the journey planner service Reittiopas and HSLÂ´s real-time public transport vehicle location data.
In addition, HSL will make its public transport mobile tickets available to all users via the OpenMaaS sales interface from 2 April 2018. The ticket prices will be the same as on HSLÂ´s own Travel Card and mobile channels. The OpenMaaS interface will be further developed with the goal of adding day tickets by 31 May and season tickets by 30 November 2018. Strong authentication of municipal residents will be required for the sale of subsidized season tickets.
Use of the open interface services is free of charge, but requires registration and acceptance of the Terms of Use of HSLÂ´s open sales interface. HSL will also provide fee-based technical support for interface service users. In support of interface users, HSL has gathered answers to frequently asked questions at www.hsl.fi/sales-api
