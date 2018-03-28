330 43

Clinipace Worldwide Names Ian Fraser Senior Vice President of Operations for Europe and Middle East

Clinipace Worldwide, a global full-service clinical research organization (CRO), has announced the appointment of Ian Fraser as senior vice president of operations for the European Union and Middle East (EUME). In his new role, Fraser will lead clinical operations and work to expand the existing portfolio of services Clinipace offers in the region.

âMy key focus is to take Clinipaceâs European operations to the next level in anticipation of our clientsâ growing needs,â Fraser said. âWe will be strengthening our operations in countries where we are already well established, and look into new regions and opportunities to support clients not only in the studies and study designs that we are currently seeing, but in anticipation of where our industry is headed.â

Fraser is a clinical research veteran with more than 20 years of experience and a proven track record of leading operational departments. Before joining Clinipace, he was vice president of clinical operations and oncology development for Chiltern International, where he also held positions as senior executive director for clinical operations, Western Europe; executive director for clinical monitoring, Europe; and associate director of global clinical monitoring operations.

âIan is strong both operationally and commercially. His leadership and experience complement the teams across the globe,â said Jason Monteleone, Clinipace CEO. âHis deep oncology expertise means that our clients will have the benefit of his experience and his understanding of their very specialized needs, be they large, small or mid-sized. Weâre confident Ianâs experience will add significantly to our future growth and ability to deliver to our clients.â

About Clinipace Worldwide

Clinipace Worldwide, a global full-service clinical research organization (CRO), helps to advance trials and deliver successful stakeholder and patient outcomes. The company leverages extensive therapeutic knowledge and clinical trial expertise to support life science firms in achieving their most important goals. Clinipace has completed more than 1,500 clinical trials and 1,500 regulatory and statistical consulting projects and operates in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more, visitÂ www.clinipace.com.

