FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities with Acquisition of P2P

- Business Wire
FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) announced today that it has acquired P2P Mailing Limited, a leading provider of worldwide e-commerce transportation solutions, for Â£92 million. P2Pâs capabilities complement and expand the FedEx portfolio of offerings important to the rapidly growing global e-commerce marketplace.
P2P provides customers with unique last-mile delivery options, leveraging its relationships with private, postal, retail and clearance providers in over 200 countries. Its industry-leading technology and processes provide plug-and-play options with carrier networks and customer systems.
P2P is headquartered in Laindon, United Kingdom and will operate as a subsidiary of FedEx Cross Border within the FedEx Trade Networks operating company.
âGlobal e-commerce continues to grow at a rapid pace, and more and more merchants, marketplaces, e-commerce and social platforms are looking for innovative, cost-effective ways to get merchandise from distribution points in one country to customers in another,â said Carl W. Asmus, president and CEO, FedEx Cross Border. âBy adding P2P to the FedEx portfolio, we will be able to effectively serve even more elements of the e-commerce market.â
âThis acquisition is a further step in achieving the global mission of the FedEx Trade Networks group to provide specialized solutions to customers,â said Richard W. Smith, president and CEO, FedEx Trade Networks, Inc. âWe are pleased to welcome the P2P team members into the FedEx family of companies and look forward to combining the talents of both teams to contribute to our continued success.â
About FedEx Corp.
FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $64 billion, the company offers integrated business applications through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the worldâs most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 425,000 team members to remain âabsolutely, positivelyâ focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005734/en/
La candidatura de EEUU (junto con México y Canadá) para alojar el Mundial de fútbol de 2026 solo tiene un rival en su camino para, 32 …
Patricia Ramírez, madre del niño de ocho años Gabriel Cruz, ha hecho pública una carta en la que cuenta a su hijo "la marea de enorme …
Los consorcios automovilísticos alemanes Daimler y BMW han acordado fusionar sus servicios de movilidad en los sectores de vehículos …
La selección española, después de un satisfactorio parón internacional, sigue sumando buenas sensaciones de cara al Mundial de Rusia, que …
Toyota ha presentado en el Salón del Automóvil de Nueva York la quinta generación de su veterano SUV compacto, el Toyota RAV4, que …
El colegiado catalán Xavier Estrada Fernández arbitrará el derbi madrileño Real Madrid-Atlético de Madrid de la jornada 31 de Primera …
El FC Barcelona tiene un problema serio. Se llama Samuel Umtiti. El central francés sigue sin emitir señales optimistas que apunten a su …
Es habitual que en los baños de las casas donde hay niños también haya juguetes, los más comunes son los conocidos como patitos de goma. …
Volkswagen Navarra ha fabricado, dentro de la fase de preseries, la primera carrocería de su segundo modelo, cuya producción en serie está …
La Policía Nacional ha detenido a tres personas y ha intervenido 50 toneladas de carne en Baleares de una empresa cárnica que distribuía …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El futuro de los pueblos mineros
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens