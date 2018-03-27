Latest CORENA Manufacturer Release Brings Strong ProductivityImprovements

- Business Wire
Flatirons SolutionsÂ®, part of the Flatirons Jouveâ¢ group of companies, is pleased to announce the latest release of its CORENA Manufacturer solution. CORENA Manufacturer is used to create and revise the technical information needed to maintain and operate complex products, including aircraft, defense equipment, marine vessels and rail assets. This latest release of CORENA Manufacturer features enhancements for both content authors and end-users while building on nearly two decades of continuous research and development.
For authors, the CORENA Knowledge Center content management system at the heart of CORENA Manufacturer receives a major update to its web client user interface, including improvements to support light authoring of S1000D content. CORENA Studio, the CORENA Manufacturer authoring environment, also receives upgrades that include âsynchronized renderingâ to allow authors to work in structured markup while having an as-needed dynamic view of the styled rendering of the publication. CORENA Studio also features performance improvements to reduce loading times for large documents.
Content end-users also benefit from capabilities delivered as part of this new release. CORENA Pinpoint and CORENA Pinpoint Mobile, the viewers for Interactive Electronic Technical Publications (IETPs), feature support of Airbus A350 technical publications including 3D-enriched manuals. Other updates include enhancements for hyperlink and cross-publication navigation, bookmarking, export and import of annotations, search refinement and search results navigation, and a wealth of other features aimed at making maintenance engineers and operators more productive at the worksite.
âWeâre proud of the compelling value that this latest release of CORENA Manufacturer brings to customers, and to our industry. It empowers OEMs to make technical information a product differentiator, not just a cost of doing business,â noted Flatirons CEO JD Sillion. CORENA Manufacturer supports multiple specifications like S1000D, ATA iSpec 2200, and other industry standards. This solution has been adopted by some of the biggest names in aviation and defense, including leading airframe, engine, and component manufacturers. For more details on CORENA Manufacturer, or to request a consultation to understand the full benefits of the solution for your organization, please visit http://bit.ly/2G5Xu5O.
About Flatirons Jouve
Flatirons Jouve (www.flatironsjouve.com) provides solutions and services that organizations need to harness their most complex data, optimize their business processes, and create compelling digital experiences. A longtime leader in content-driven markets like aviation and publishing, Flatirons Jouveâ¢ also provides disruptive innovations to meet knowledge delivery requirements in the manufacturing, banking, insurance, education and public sector.
Flatirons Jouveâ¢ counts 2,500 employees and operates worldwide in 15 countries from offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51778428&lang=en
