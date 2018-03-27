330 43

FlexTrade Integrates Kensho Actionable Intelligence into FlexTRADER EMS

27/03/2018 - 12:55

FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced the integration of Kensho Technologies pre-trade analytics solution into the FlexTRADER EMS, which provides a detailed, real-time event feed to assist a traderâs decision-making process when executing a trade.

âThis integration with Kensho brings a unique level of âmarket contextâ to the FlexTRADER blotter,â said Andy Mahoney, Head of Sales at FlexTrade UK. âBy including Kensho data in pre-trade and real-time analysis, we ensure that traders will receive a more meaningful picture of performance.â

How it Works

Kensho captures events to surface company-specific key developments, such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions or corporate announcements. These events come from reputable news outlets and other sources, and cover an assortment of categories, including regulatory events, partnerships, investments and corporate actions.

âKenshoâs partnership with FlexTrade continues our mission to deliver actionable intelligence to our users,â said Daniel Nadler, CEO & Founder of Kensho. âThis is achieved through an ever-expanding knowledge graph of the world that leverages artificial intelligence to power the insight gained from a complete picture of the events that impact companies.â

A unique and notable feature of this data is the Kensho Smart Connection feature, which uses AI to connect key developments between tickers, surfacing second-order relationships, and cases when a key development in another companyÂ´s news feed will likely impact the company the trader is analysing.

Within the FlexTRADER blotter, the trader can select Kensho from a list of pre-trade options to open a timeline of recent and relevant events from which they can then select to learn more. Kensho creates an evolving timeline of precedents, which means traders can analyse the impact of similar historical events to gain an understanding of how the market may react.

Whether used as a stand-alone, pre-trade tool, or in conjunction with other integrations embedded within the FlexTRADER EMS, the Kensho event feed is a powerful tool to assist traders in proving Best Execution under MiFID II.

âThis integration brings historical comparative analysis into the real world by comparing like-for-like days rather than just the order characteristics,â said Mahoney.

About Kensho Technologies

Kensho is a leading analytics and machine learning company serving the financial, healthcare, and national security sectors. We are backed by investors as diverse as Google, Goldman Sachs, and In-Q-Tel (the venture arm of the CIA). For more information, visit www.kensho.com.

About FlexTrade Systems

Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems is the industry pioneer in broker-neutral algorithmic trading platforms for equities, foreign exchange, listed derivatives and fixed income. With offices in Europe, North America and Asia, FlexTrade has a worldwide client base spanning more than 200 buy-side and sell-side firms, including many of the largest hedge funds, asset managers, commodity trading advisors, investment banks and institutional brokers. For more information, visit FlexTrade Systems atÂ www.flextrade.com.

