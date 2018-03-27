Cellular One Launches New TV & VoD Search and Discovery App, Called"Chill VoD" Powered By Vennetics

- Business Wire
Vennetics, an innovator of telecommunications, media and IT applications, has today announced the deployment of its Mobile Video Platform (MVP) with US mobile carrier, Cellular One.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005268/en/
Cellular One Launches New TV & VoD Search and Discovery App, Called âChill VoDâ Powered ByÂ Vennetics (Photo: Business Wire)
Vennetics MVP provides an aggregated search capability that spans all of the leading Video on Demand (VoD)Â services. It uniquely curates content into one easy-to-use App, allowing users to search and discoverÂ movies and TV shows across multiple VoD services simultaneously.Â This innovativeÂ approach of leveraging existing OTT content, removes the enormous costs associated with launching a VoDÂ service.Â More importantly, it delivers a new, lucrative revenue stream to mobile carriers, from generous commissions earnedÂ through Venneticâs agreements with content providers. These commissions help mobile carriers monetise the significant andÂ increasing volumes of OTT video traffic across their networks.
âConsumers have been eagerly looking for an aggregated service that can bring all of their VoD content into oneÂ experience. Working with the team at Vennetics weâve responded to this consumer need by introducing the groundbreakingÂ Chill VoD App,â said Drew Logsdon, Marketing Manager at Cellular One. âThe Chill VoD App allows users to browse all of the major VoDÂ services simultaneously, with immediate price comparisons ensuring that none of our users ever pay too much for a movie ever again.Â Weâll even take you directly to the movie or TV show on the content service providerâs App.âÂ Logsdon went on to say; âThatâs the genius of Chill VoD - it lets you spend more time enjoying your favorite movies thanÂ trying to find them.â
According to Kieran Dalton, Chairman of Vennetics, âWeâre delighted to be working with the team at Cellular One.Â The ChillÂ VoD App has been designed to meet the evolving entertainment needs of US viewers. We work closely withÂ service providers to ensure that their content is delivered to the end user precisely as they intended. Weâre delighted with the user experience that the team at Cellular One has created and weâre certain that users will love it!â Dalton concluded.
The Chill VoD App is available to download now from both the AppStore and from Google Play.
About Cellular One
CellularOne is much more than a mobile phone company and place to get the hottest phones and accessories. We are a globalÂ communications center connecting every aspect of your life.
About Vennetics
At Vennetics weâre committed to providing services that delight consumersÂ and meet their evolving entertainment and media aspirations.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005268/en/
El jugador del Real Madrid y la selección española Francisco Román Alarcón, conocido deportivamente como Isco, se reivindicó este martes …
La selección española de fútbol se impuso este martes de manera contundente a la de Argentina por seis goles a uno en partido amistoso …
El defensa central Gerard Piqué fue uno de los protagonistas del partido que disputó la selección española de fútbol ante la de …
La Federación Rusa de Rugby anunció hoy que pedirá investigar si Rumanía incurrió en alineación indebida con la presencia del tongano …
La plataforma de socios del Barcelona 'Manifest Blaugrana' ha propuesto que el equipo dispute la final de la Copa del Rey con la camiseta de …
La selección española sub 19 sufrió este martes un durísimo varapalo en la clasificación para el Europeo de la categoría, dentro de un …
En ocasiones el fútbol modesto deja sorprendentes noticias que no pasan desapercibidas en la sociedad española. La última la ha …
La exdirectiva del FC Barcelona María Elena Fort, perteneciente a la Junta Directiva de Joan Laporta, ha solicitado que el equipo no se …
El Real Madrid se plantea vender, por primera vez de manera convencida desde su llegada en 2013, a Gareth Bale. El extremo galés no tiene …
El Juzgado de Instrucción número 7 de Collado Villalba ha ordenado el cierre de la herramienta lanzada por el Gremio de Librerías de …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Un abogado reconvertido en sastre
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens