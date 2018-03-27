330 43

Cellular One Launches New TV & VoD Search and Discovery App, Called"Chill VoD" Powered By Vennetics

Vennetics, an innovator of telecommunications, media and IT applications, has today announced the deployment of its Mobile Video Platform (MVP) with US mobile carrier, Cellular One.

Vennetics MVP provides an aggregated search capability that spans all of the leading Video on Demand (VoD)Â services. It uniquely curates content into one easy-to-use App, allowing users to search and discoverÂ movies and TV shows across multiple VoD services simultaneously.Â This innovativeÂ approach of leveraging existing OTT content, removes the enormous costs associated with launching a VoDÂ service.Â More importantly, it delivers a new, lucrative revenue stream to mobile carriers, from generous commissions earnedÂ through Venneticâs agreements with content providers. These commissions help mobile carriers monetise the significant andÂ increasing volumes of OTT video traffic across their networks.

âConsumers have been eagerly looking for an aggregated service that can bring all of their VoD content into oneÂ experience. Working with the team at Vennetics weâve responded to this consumer need by introducing the groundbreakingÂ Chill VoD App,â said Drew Logsdon, Marketing Manager at Cellular One. âThe Chill VoD App allows users to browse all of the major VoDÂ services simultaneously, with immediate price comparisons ensuring that none of our users ever pay too much for a movie ever again.Â Weâll even take you directly to the movie or TV show on the content service providerâs App.âÂ Logsdon went on to say; âThatâs the genius of Chill VoD - it lets you spend more time enjoying your favorite movies thanÂ trying to find them.â

According to Kieran Dalton, Chairman of Vennetics, âWeâre delighted to be working with the team at Cellular One.Â The ChillÂ VoD App has been designed to meet the evolving entertainment needs of US viewers. We work closely withÂ service providers to ensure that their content is delivered to the end user precisely as they intended. Weâre delighted with the user experience that the team at Cellular One has created and weâre certain that users will love it!â Dalton concluded.

The Chill VoD App is available to download now from both the AppStore and from Google Play.

About Cellular One

CellularOne is much more than a mobile phone company and place to get the hottest phones and accessories. We are a globalÂ communications center connecting every aspect of your life.

About Vennetics

At Vennetics weâre committed to providing services that delight consumersÂ and meet their evolving entertainment and media aspirations.

