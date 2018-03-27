Mitsui Chemicals to Launch MILASTOMER? Production in North America

- Business Wire
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (TOKYO:4183)(President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) has decided to set up a new production facility forÂ MILASTOMERâ¢ thermoplastic olefin elastomer at the Ohio-plant of its U.S. subsidiary Advanced Composites, Inc. (President: Keiji Shite).
Overview of New Production Facility
|1. Product
|MILASTOMERâ¢
|2. Location
|Advanced Composites, Inc., Ohio plant
|3. Capacity
|1 production line; 6,000 tons/year
|4. Schedule (tentative)
|Construction begins January 2019. Completion in June. Operations commence in October.
The primary ingredients of MILASTOMERâ¢ thermoplastic olefin elastomer are olefin rubber and olefin resin. With its low density, light weight and excellent moldability, Mitsui Chemicals markets the soft resin worldwide as a substitute for vinyl chloride and vulcanized rubber. The many uses for MILASTOMERâ¢ include auto parts, building gaskets, toothbrushes, golf club grips and more. Global demand is projected to rise, primarily for applications such as automotive interior covers, weather strips, air bag covers and steering bellows. Demand for use in automotive interior covers is expected to expand especially in North America.
Mitsui Chemicals currently owns production centers in Japan, Europe and China. The new facility in the U.S. will address growing demand in North America and serve as the companyÂ´s fourth production base worldwide. Mitsui Chemicals America, Inc. will sell MILASTOMERâ¢ in North America, while Advanced Composites, Inc. will handle production.
As Mitsui Chemicals is working to further strengthen its MILASTOMERâ¢ business, the company will provide a safe and steady supply by correctly gauging global growth in demand so as to continue expanding business.
Overview of Advanced Composites, Inc.
|1. Established
|June 1986
|2. Capital and Stakes
|
US$14,100,000
|3. President
|Keiji Shite
4. Head Office and Plants
|
Head Office: Ohio
|5. Business
|
Production, sale and research of polypropylene compounds
