330 43

Valence Advises the Board of Directors of US Silica on ItsAcquisition of EP Minerals

27/03/2018 - 11:15

- Business Wire

The Valence Group provided a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors of US Silica (NYSE:SLCA) on its announced acquisition of EP Minerals for $750 million. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2018.

About US Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc., a member of the Russell 2000, is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 118-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 200 products.

About EP Minerals

EP Minerals, with sales of over $200 million, is a global producer of engineered materials derived from industrial minerals, including diatomaceous earth (DE), clay (calcium bentonite) and perlite. The company is the number one or number two player in each of its global markets.

About The Valence Group

The Valence Group is a specialist investment bank offering M&A advisory services exclusively to companies and investors in the chemicals, materials and related sectors. The Valence Group team includes a unique combination of professionals with backgrounds in investment banking and strategy consulting within the chemicals and materials industries, all focused exclusively on providing M&A advisory services to the chemicals and materials sector. The firm’s offices are located in New York and London.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180326005532/en/

PUBLICIDAD