330 43

Swiss Wearable Brand MyKronoz Breaks Worldwide Records with itsHybrid Smartwatch ZeTime, on the Sidelines of a Challenging Baselworld2018

27/03/2018 - 11:15

- Business Wire

On the sidelines of a downsized Baselworld 2018, MyKronoz, the premier watchmaking brand of the smart generation today announces record-breaking crowdfunding results of its hybrid smartwatch ZeTime, with more than $8,000,000 raised in less than a year. The international success of its unique and groundbreaking flagship wearable is followed by the release of a new digital video campaign âIâm a watch; Iâm a smartwatchâ.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005963/en/

MyKronoz ZeTime Petite & Regular top $8M in crowdfunding (Photo: Business Wire)

After a historic 35-days Kickstarter campaign launched in March 2017, ZeTime has pursued, since then, its crowdfunding journey on a variety of international and local platforms: Indiegogo, Makuake in Japan, Zec Zec in TaÃ¯wan, Wadiz in Korea and on the leading chinese e-commerce website JD.com. Further to this online momentum, MyKronoz has successfully shipped to over 100 countries close to 40,000 backers, who are proudly wearing their hybrid smartwatch everyday. In addition, ZeTime is now available on Amazon as well as at the most prestigious offline retailers worldwide.

âWith ZeTime, we managed to create a new standard: the one and only hybrid wearable device that perfectly reconciles traditional watch lovers and connected devicesâ intendersâ said Boris Brault, CEO of MyKronoz. He adds: âOur strong electronic background combined with our Swiss DNA gives us a significant advantage over the watch and wearables industries to develop consumer centric and nicely designed products. In a context of uncertainty weighting on the watch market, and although most of the wearable makers are not attending this year Baselworld, I strongly believe we are developing the right strategy. Combining design, features and affordable prices to ensure our company growth and acquire a leadership position.â

The young Swiss challenger to reaffirm its willingness to disrupt a well-established industry, puts the consumer at the center of its product development and innovation strategy while learning from the weaknesses of the traditional watchmakers.

To increase consumer engagement and worldwide brand awareness, MyKronoz just released the fun âIâm a watch; Iâm a smartwatchâ video series. Debuting this week on social platforms, the 6 episodes portray two rival quirky characters who respectively personify the watch and the smartwatch.

About ZeTime:

The worldÂ´s first hybrid smartwatch with mechanical hands over a color touchscreen, ZeTime offers the classic design of a Swiss timepiece with most advanced features of a smartwatch. MyKronozâs proprietary âSmart Movementâ technology enables ZeTimeâs always-on hands to function for up to 30 days with a single charge, ensuring the primary function of the watch â to tell time â is always running. With a retail price starting at $199, the hybrid device is available in two different case sizes (39mm and 44mm) and displays (1.05 inch and 1.22-inch). ZeTime boasts three collections comprising a variety of watch case finishing and bands, to appeal to a wide audience.

With $8M raised in crowdfunding, MyKronoz and ZeTime have become the most funded European company in Kickstarter history, most funded hybrid smartwatch and product of 2017.

About us:

Founded in January 2013, MyKronoz is a Swiss company headquartered in Geneva that designs and develops wearable devices to expand and facilitate the connected experience of the smart generation. Bringing together the essence of watchmaking tradition with innovative technology, MyKronoz offers a full range of affordable and stylish wearables, starting at a price point of $39 only, spanning across 4 product categories: activity trackers, smartwatches, hybrid smartwatches and watch phones, all compatible with iOS and Android.

Present in more than 40 countries, carried by major retailers and partners worldwide (Orange, Auchan, Carrefour, Amazon, Best Buy...), MyKronoz has sold more than 3 million products and established itself as a fierce challenger to both tech and traditional watchmakers.

MyKronoz is part of BOW Group, a global player in the Internet of Things (IoT), operating worldwide in the wearables, connected vehicles and smart home markets. In July 2015, BOW raised â¬10 million from NextStage AM in series A funding round and closed in November 2017 its $23.5 million series B funding lead by PM Equity Partner, the corporate venture fund of Philip Morris International.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005963/en/

PUBLICIDAD