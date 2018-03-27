Moody´s Analytics Launches the Data Alliance Portal

- Business Wire
Moodyâs Analytics today launched its new Data Alliance Portal. Members of Moodyâs Analytics data consortium can use the portal to contribute data to the consortium and collect credit risk benchmarking information in return.
The Moodyâs Analytics Data Alliance is one of the worldâs largest and most comprehensive data consortia, covering a range of asset classes including commercial and industrial (C&I), commercial real estate (CRE), project and industrial finance, and asset finance. Previously known as the Credit Research Database (CRDâ¢) consortium, the Data Alliance is a collaborative effort between Moodyâs Analytics and over 90 leading financial institutions globally.
Data Alliance members contribute private firm data such as financial statement, loan, and default metrics. Moodyâs Analytics aggregates, anonymizes, and analyzes the data to create industry benchmarking data and analytical tools for consortium members.
âOur mission is to enable financial institutions to manage their credit risk better through improved standards, data quality, transparency, and models,â said Cayetano Gea-Carrasco, Managing Director at Moodyâs Analytics. âThe Data Alliance Portal provides our members with a seamless data contribution process and robust reporting framework for actionable portfolio insights, all while ensuring a secure data infrastructure.â
Data Alliance members can gain insight by comparing their portfolio risk to that of their peers as well as consortium benchmarks. This insight can augment internal data sourced directly from market participants. The new portal will make consortium data easily accessible to members, enhancing their experience and streamlining their data submission cycles. The portal will also allow members to gain actionable insights on their portfolios and lending strategies.
Additionally, the Data Alliance Portal will provide ongoing data review and monitoring of credit portfolio trends against benchmarks and facilitate quality assurance. Consortium members will be able to run self-service data benchmarking analyses against peers, customize their data experience, and access premium Moodyâs Analytics tools such as the RiskBenchâ¢ platform. Using the portal will contribute to faster turnaround of benchmarking analytics and the realization of value through the submission cycle.
About Moodyâs Analytics
Moodyâs Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools supporting our clientsâ growth, efficiency, and risk management objectives. The combination of our unparalleled expertise in risk, expansive information resources and innovative application of technology, helps todayâs business leaders confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are recognized for our industry-leading solutions, comprising research, data, software and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. Thousands of organizations worldwide have made us their trusted partner because of our uncompromising commitment to quality, client service, and integrity.
MoodyÂ´s Analytics is a subsidiary of MoodyÂ´s Corporation (NYSE: MCO).Â MCO reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 11,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information about Moodyâs Analytics is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.
