Avaya Confirms Sabio CX Leadership with First Full Avaya OceanaAccreditation

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) today recognised customer experience solutions expert Sabio as its first EMEA and APAC partner to achieve full Avaya Oceana Accreditation. This confirms Sabioâs ability to sell, design, implement and support complex customer journey solutions based on the next generation Avaya Oceana omnichannel customer engagement solution, and acknowledges Sabio as one of Avayaâs leading specialist global CX partners.
The accreditation demonstrates Sabioâs deep Avaya solutions expertise, as confirmed by its success in winning Avayaâs 2017 Contact Centre Partner of the Year Award, and securing the prestigious Project of the Year Award. Sabio won due to its success in deploying one of the worldâs largest Avaya Oceana projects for a major European omnichannel retailer.
âOceana is critical to helping our customers achieve their digital transformation goals, so weâre delighted to recognise Sabioâs CX vision and global capabilities and award full Avaya Oceana accreditation,â said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President of Avaya International. âIn addition to securing all the necessary Oceana certifications, Sabio has also seized the commercial initiative, successfully deploying Oceana to deliver seamless customer engagement for one of Europeâs largest retailers.â
âBecoming the EMEA and APAC regionsâ first fully certified and accredited Avaya Oceana partner illustrates both Sabioâs in-depth capabilities as well as its determination to support Avaya in driving the Oceana vision,â added Ioan MacRae, Avaya UKâs Managing Director. âSabio doesnât just talk about CX and customer journey innovation, itâs a partner that always delivers, as evidenced by its recent 2017 Project of the Year Award Oceana deployment.â
âSabio is committed to delivering brilliant customer experiences across the customer journey, so being fully accredited to offer Avaya Oceana significantly strengthens our proposition,â added Sabioâs Chief Commercial Officer, Russell Sheldon. âThis latest Avaya accreditation confirms Sabio as the ideal partner for major Oceana deployments.â
About Sabio Group:
Sabio Group, which includes Sabio, DatapointEurope and Bright UK, delivers solutions and services that seamlessly combine digital and human interactions to support outstanding customer experiences. The group works with major brands worldwide, including the AA, AXA Assistance, BGL, BNP Paribas, DHL, HomeServe, Saga, Sainsburyâs Argos, TelefÃ³nica, Transcom Worldwide and Yorkshire Building Society. www.sabio.co.uk
