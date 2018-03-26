Elliott Welcomes Imminent Bezeq Board Overhaul and New Era for StrongIndependent Governance

- Business Wire
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited (âElliottâ), which advises funds which collectively hold a significant economic interest in Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. (âBezeqâ or the âCompanyâ), welcomes the proposed governance reforms announced by Bezeq last night.
In its initial letter to Bezeq Interim Chairman David Granot, dated January 16, 2018, Elliott outlined the urgent need to address the Companyâs serious corporate governance issues, and called for changes at the Board level that result in âthe right mixture of expertise, independence and integrity for the future.â Elliott stated then, and reiterates now, its belief that âthere is significant value to be unlocked if the right steps are taken to improve its corporate governance.â Bezeq has strong business fundamentals, an exemplary workforce, and great potential.
Following yesterdayâs announcement, Elliott highlights the changes that have occurred since January 16th. Taken together, these amount to a revolution in the companyâs governance, and have set precedents for the assertion of good governance principles and shareholder rights in Israel. Specifically:
As Elliott stated in January, Bezeq faces compelling business opportunities and significant challenges. A period of instability and dysfunction in the companyâs governance is now coming to an end. Following next monthâs general meeting, Bezeq will have a Board befitting a company of its scale and strategic importance. All stakeholders will be able to look forward with confidence.
About Elliott
Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which combined have over $34 billion of assets under management. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott fundsâ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation.
