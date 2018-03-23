330 43

Energy Through Education! The Renewables Academy AG (RENAC)Celebrates 10 Successful Years of Disseminating Know-How on RenewableEnergy and Energy Efficiency around the World

23/03/2018 - 10:25

- Business Wire

The Renewables Academy AG (RENAC), based in Berlin (Germany), is very proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Since its founding in 2008, RENAC has become an important and innovative provider of international trainings and capacity building for renewable energy and energy efficiency all around the world. More than 10,000 participants from over 140 countries have joined RENAC programmes.

In 2008, Berthold Breid, RENACâs founder and director, had the dream to support the international development of green energy markets through know-how transfer and exchange of expertise on renewable energy and energy efficiency. âKnowledge is one of the key factors for the sustainable development of clean and secure energy suppliesâ, said Mr. Breid. âThrough our activities, we aim at satisfying the increasing demand for expertise throughout the public sector, private sector, finance sector, and potential investors in the green energy markets. Thanks to our participants, clients, partners, and, of course, the RENAC team, this dream has been possible.â

One of the first big projects was TREE - Transfer Renewable Energy and Efficiency. TREE offered comprehensive training on technical, legal and economic aspects of renewable energy technologies for participants from 90 countries. Since then, RENAC has implemented more than 500 capacity buildings projects worldwide. Some of the many success stories include the design and installation of Training Centres and regional Train-the-Trainer seminars at Wigton Windfarm (Jamaica) as well as at the EARTH University (Costa Rica), the programme Green Banking -Capacity Building on Green Energy and Climate Finance for the finance sector and trainings on grid integration of renewable energy.

RENAC also offers the academic degrees MBA Renewables -in collaboration with the Beuth University of Applied Sciences - and EspecializaciÃ³n en EnergÃ­as Renovables â together with the Earth University-, as well as a wide variety of face-to-face and online open trainings. Additionally, as consultant for the German Energy Solutions Initiative of the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy, RENAC has organised about 350 events for German companies so far.

For further information on RENAC trainings and services, please visit www.renac.de.

