boohoo.com Celebrates the Launch of Their Spring Collection & the Zendaya Edit with a 90s Throwback Block Party!

22/03/2018 - 14:35

This evening,international etailer, boohoo.com, celebrated the launch of their newest Spring collection at an exclusive launch party in Los Angeles at The Dream Hollywood for media, influencers, and friends of the brand.

Taking note from the product aesthetic, the event served as the ultimate 90s nostalgia trip with bright and bold dÃ©cor from neon signs to giant boom boxes and life-size cassette tapes. Throughout the night, guests engaged in various activations including 90s dance lessons, cocktail making, cooking lessons, firework displays and interactive arcade games. Attendees also enjoyed 90s-inspired catering including retro treats Bubble Tape and Candy Necklaces, as well as Slush Puppies and Sunny D cocktails.

Surprise musical guests, Snoop Dogg and SWV performed live sets. Notable attendees included Paris Hilton, Jordyn Woods, Normani and Dinah, previously of Fifth Harmony, Storm Reid, Ashley Greene, Sistine and Sophia Stallone, Nick Viall, Ashley Iaconetti, Kristina Schulman, Quincy and more!

The boohoo Spring Collection references a range of fresh trends found on the runways including Tailored Sports, Safari Leisure, Bohemian Wanderer and Garden Party. Athleisure brights, pastels and whites are prevalent throughout the collection, Zendaya pulled from these trends to curate The Zendaya Edit, which consists of pieces from the collection that are representative of her personal style. The product ranges from $5 - $100 and is available in US sizes 4-22, available online starting today.

Carol Kane, CEO and Co-Founder, boohoo.com, commented, âWeâre excited to announce our largest global partnership to-date with American actress, Zendaya. Zendaya is everything the boohoo girl is and we canât wait to have her on board with us for spring. Shot in her hometown of L.A., the campaign was styled by Law Roach and photographed by Zoey Grossman. The 50+ piece collection was selected by Zendaya and includes runway trends such as Bohemian Wanderer and Athleisure. Inspired by her own style, the edit gives a nod to the 90s that we think our customers will really love.â

About boohoo.com

boohoo.com is one of the fastest growing international etailers. The product is trend-led, accessible, and wearable; the business is agile and fast paced with a swagger in its step. With 100 new items dropping onsite daily - boohoo.com has quickly evolved into a global fashion leader of its generation.

