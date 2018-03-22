Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud

- Business Wire
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products,Â today announced that it has renewed its existing agreement with Verizon to power Verizonâs Cloud solution for its wireless customers for an additional five years. Synchronossâ Personal Cloud Platform and solutions will continue to provide Verizon customers with simple, secure access to all personal content, including photos, videos, messages and more, from any device.
âWeâre delighted to be renewing our contract with one of our longest-serving and most valued customers,â said Glenn Lurie, President & CEO at Synchronoss. âThe fully agnostic and secure Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution maintains high levels of customer trust in operators by meeting their mutual need for additional storage and capacity head on.â
Synchronoss is the worldâs leading provider of operator cloud solutions, with more than 160 million people currently using the Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution to back up, restore, access, and share data across devices and operating systems. The Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution provides operators the ability to let subscribers bring together their digital, personal, and family life in one place, privately, securely storing what matters most, accessible on any device.
About Synchronoss
Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronossâ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way Technology-Media-Telecommunications customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes statements concerning Synchronoss and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute âforward-looking statementsâ within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words âmay,â âshould,â âexpects,â âplans,â âanticipates,â âcould,â âintends,â âbelieves,â âpotentialâ or âcontinueâ or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Synchronoss has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, customer renewal rates and attrition, the Companyâs ability to maintain the security and integrity of its systems, uncertainties surrounding domestic and global economic conditions and other factors that are described in the âRisk Factorsâ and âManagementâs Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operationsâ sections of the Companyâs Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, which is on file with the SEC and available on the SECâs website at www.sec.gov. Additional factors may be described in those sections of the Companyâs Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2017, to be filed with the SEC as soon as practicable. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005339/en/
El futbolista del Deportivo de La Coruña Sulley Muntari se convirtió en uno de los nombres propios de la jornada del miércoles por su …
Robert Lewandowski se encuentra hace años en la órbita del Real Madrid, pero este verano puede ser el de su marcha al club blanco. La …
El fichaje de Neymar por el Real Madrid ha llegado a una nueva fase. El jugador ya conoce la oferta del club blanco, que le ha trasladado una …
El coche autónomo, de nuevo en entredicho tras el atropello que ocasionó la muerte de una mujer en Estados Unidos el pasado domingo, marca …
El himno del centenario del Sevilla, conocido como el himno de 'El Arrebato' (en honor a su autor), es uno de los más bonitos del mundo del …
Gerard Piqué, futbolista del FC Barcelona, es uno de los máximos impulsores del proyecto 'The Players Tribune', un medio de comunicación …
En el mundo de las dietas nunca está todo escrito. El motivo principal que hace a las personas que intentan perder peso abandonar es el …
El Juzgado de Instrucción 30 de Barcelona ha acordado prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para dos hombres por presuntamente …
Cristiano Ronaldo, delantero del Real Madrid, se encuentra en un tenso proceso de renovación con el equipo blanco. No hay negociaciones …
Las emisiones medias de dióxido de carbono (CO2) de coches nuevos matriculados en España en 2017 aumentaron por primera vez en 10 años, …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El mejor secreto de Panamá
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens