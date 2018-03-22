330 43

Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud

22/03/2018 - 14:35

- Business Wire

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products,Â today announced that it has renewed its existing agreement with Verizon to power Verizonâs Cloud solution for its wireless customers for an additional five years. Synchronossâ Personal Cloud Platform and solutions will continue to provide Verizon customers with simple, secure access to all personal content, including photos, videos, messages and more, from any device.

âWeâre delighted to be renewing our contract with one of our longest-serving and most valued customers,â said Glenn Lurie, President & CEO at Synchronoss. âThe fully agnostic and secure Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution maintains high levels of customer trust in operators by meeting their mutual need for additional storage and capacity head on.â

Synchronoss is the worldâs leading provider of operator cloud solutions, with more than 160 million people currently using the Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution to back up, restore, access, and share data across devices and operating systems. The Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution provides operators the ability to let subscribers bring together their digital, personal, and family life in one place, privately, securely storing what matters most, accessible on any device.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronossâ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way Technology-Media-Telecommunications customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Synchronoss and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute âforward-looking statementsâ within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words âmay,â âshould,â âexpects,â âplans,â âanticipates,â âcould,â âintends,â âbelieves,â âpotentialâ or âcontinueâ or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Synchronoss has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, customer renewal rates and attrition, the Companyâs ability to maintain the security and integrity of its systems, uncertainties surrounding domestic and global economic conditions and other factors that are described in the âRisk Factorsâ and âManagementâs Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operationsâ sections of the Companyâs Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, which is on file with the SEC and available on the SECâs website at www.sec.gov. Additional factors may be described in those sections of the Companyâs Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2017, to be filed with the SEC as soon as practicable. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005339/en/

