The Saga Foundation Announces Its Plan to Create a Non-Anonymous, Reserve-Backed Digital Currency

- Business Wire
The Saga Foundation (saga.org) announces today its mission to create Saga (SGA), the first non-anonymous blockchain-based digital currency. The currency is designed with a tamed volatility mechanism. These characteristics can set the ground for the currency to become a store of value and a medium of exchange.
Saga is designed to address legitimate concerns expressed by policy makers, regulators and market participants regarding cryptocurrencies; mainly their anonymity, lack of underlying value and high volatility.
Saga holders must satisfy full KYC (Know Your Customer) qualification and AML (Anti Money Laundering) requirements under Swiss law. With such disclosures, Saga resolves concerns about participant accountability, an issue that is generally raised regarding cryptographic currencies.
Saga aims to promote a low-volatility environment, combining the virtues of blockchain technologies with algorithmic representations of financial tools. For this reason, Saga is backed by a variable fractional reserve that is anchored to the IMFâs SDR. These reserves will be deposited with regulated banks through algorithms in the underlying Smart Contract System.
Dr. Jacob Frenkel stated: âWhile Blockchain technologies have gained growing acceptance, encryptic currencies have raised public policy concerns, since they are anonymous, unbacked, and are highly volatile. I share these concerns and see great value in Sagaâs vision to address them properly.â
Prof. Myron Scholes stated: âBlockchain technologies will change financial infrastructure, from a current focus on transactions processing to transactions analyzing. This facilitates more efficient client solutions to their financial problems. The Saga project aims to develop a sustainable and efficient blockchain-based cryptocurrency that I support through becoming a member of its advisory council.â
Mark Tluszcz, CEO at Mangrove Capital Partners stated: "Saga represents a step change in maturity for digital currencies. The first that combines material benefits to the existing financial system with the potential and needs of the digital world. Itâs the strongest team in the space and we are delighted to be backing the project."
Saga Foundationâs Founder & President, Ido Sadeh Man stated: âThe creation of Saga is based on interdisciplinary knowledge, permitting the implementation of monetary models to tame volatility and allow regulatory access to participantsâ identity. We are fortunate to have the involvement and insights of global leaders, who along with the other members of our Advisory Council, are helping us to design the first non-anonymous blockchain-based digital currency.â
Additional members of the Advisory Council are:
â¢ Prof. Dan Galai: Co-Developer of the Chicago Board Options ExchangeÂ´s Volatility Index (VIX)
â¢ Prof. Emin GÃ¼n Sirer: Professor & Co-Director at the Initiative for Cryptocurrencies and Smart Contracts at Cornell University
â¢ Prof. Raz Chen-Morris: Humanities Department Chair at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem
The Saga Foundation is not conducting an ICO. Rather, it enjoys the support of accredited investors, VCâs and hedge funds, amongst which are Mangrove Capital Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, The Singulariteam Technology Group and Initial Capital.
About Saga:
Saga Foundation is headquartered in Switzerland, and is governed by Swiss law and regulations, including the rules of the Supervisory Authority of Swiss Foundations ESA and the Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. The purpose of the not for profit Saga Foundation, as defined in its statutes, is: âpromoting and developing new technologies and applications, especially in the fields of new open and decentralized software architectures. A dominating but not exclusive focus is set on the promotion and development of the so-called Saga protocol and the related technologies, as well as the promotion and support of applications using the Saga protocolâ. The Foundation aims tocreate of a digital currency which functions as a means of payment, in order to facilitate a stable global ecosystem. For more information, go to: saga.org
Press Inquiries:
Email: press@saga.org
Twitter: twitter.com/sagafoundation
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005103/en/
El futbolista del Deportivo de La Coruña Sulley Muntari se convirtió en uno de los nombres propios de la jornada del miércoles por su …
Robert Lewandowski se encuentra hace años en la órbita del Real Madrid, pero este verano puede ser el de su marcha al club blanco. La …
El fichaje de Neymar por el Real Madrid ha llegado a una nueva fase. El jugador ya conoce la oferta del club blanco, que le ha trasladado una …
El coche autónomo, de nuevo en entredicho tras el atropello que ocasionó la muerte de una mujer en Estados Unidos el pasado domingo, marca …
El himno del centenario del Sevilla, conocido como el himno de 'El Arrebato' (en honor a su autor), es uno de los más bonitos del mundo del …
Gerard Piqué, futbolista del FC Barcelona, es uno de los máximos impulsores del proyecto 'The Players Tribune', un medio de comunicación …
En el mundo de las dietas nunca está todo escrito. El motivo principal que hace a las personas que intentan perder peso abandonar es el …
El Juzgado de Instrucción 30 de Barcelona ha acordado prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para dos hombres por presuntamente …
Cristiano Ronaldo, delantero del Real Madrid, se encuentra en un tenso proceso de renovación con el equipo blanco. No hay negociaciones …
Las emisiones medias de dióxido de carbono (CO2) de coches nuevos matriculados en España en 2017 aumentaron por primera vez en 10 años, …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El mejor secreto de Panamá
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens