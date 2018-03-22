Home to the Cloud: e-shelter Continues to Expand and Announces It Will Open Another Data Center Campus in Frankfurt in Early 2019

- Business Wire
e-shelter, a leading data center provider in Europe and an NTT Communications Group Company, has today announced the acquisition of new development site in Frankfurt, which will be its 4th location in the city.
The expansion comes on the back of strong customer demand in Frankfurt, as market leader, e-shelter already operates 3 sites across the city, including Europeâs largest data center campus, Frankfurt 1.
The âFrankfurt 4 Data Centerâ campus is located in Hattersheim in the west of the city and will feature 5 DC buildings built out in phases, with the first building of 9.7MW IT load scheduled to open in early 2019. Once fully built out, the site is capable of housing up to 60MW IT load and 24,000 sqm of IT space, supporting an average power density of 2.5 kW/sqm.
The new facility will follow e-shelterâs successful business model â offering both wholesale and retail colocation services, along with hybrid IT enterprise solutions and it will also fulfil NTT Communicationâs Nexcenterâ¢ global data center standards.
The âFrankfurt 4 Data Centerâ will offer flexible and scalable colocation space with high power density, carrier neutrality, cloud network access, connectivity and on-site support services, as well as on site first-class dedicated service personnel 24/7. Customers will be able to choose from flexible colocation deployments of single rack colocation and suites through to turnkey build to suit or shell & core solutions.
e-shelter currently operates across ten locations in the DACH region and a data center area of around 90,000 sqm. Outside of DACH e-shelter is also expanding to new markets with a new data center campus opening in Amsterdam in early 2019 and development sites secured in both Madrid and London.
The essential specifications of the new Frankfurt 4 Data Center campus include:
About e-shelter
e-shelter is one of the leading data center operators in Europe providing highly secure environments for housing and connectivity of IT and network systems. With a presence in all key city-markets of the DACH-region, e-shelter leverages 300 MW of power capacity to deliver scalable data center solutions. As a subsidiary of NTT Communications, e-shelter is part of a global network of over 140 data centers and over 400,000 sqm of data center space. Among e-shelterâs clients are financial services companies, telecoms operators, public sector, IT service and outsourcing providers as well as cloud service providers.
In addition to e-shelter, the companies Arcadin, Dimension Data, itelligence, NTT Communications, NTT DATA and NTT Security are part of the NTT Group in Germany. In this region, the NTT Group represents around 5,300 employees and a revenue of more than â¬1.2 billion the NTT Group. You can find further information on the global NTT Group at www.ntt-global.com.
About NTT Communications Corporation
NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the companyâs worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global tier-1 IP network, the Arcstar Universal Oneâ¢ VPN network reaching over 190 countries/regions, and over 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communicationsâ solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.
