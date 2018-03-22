330 43

Liquidnet Rolls Out Virtual High Touch Solution for Best Execution Analysis

22/03/2018 - 13:05

- Business Wire

Liquidnet, the global institutional trading network today announced the launch of Best Ex Replay, the newest addition to the Liquidnet Virtual High Touch suite powered by data and analytics from OTAS Technologies.

Best Ex Replayâ¢ enables traders to recall precise market conditions to explain the context of execution decisions, investigate orders that experienced exceptional market conditions, and to help their firm meet regulatory reporting requirements such as MiFID II. It also enables traders to provide detailed execution feedback to Portfolio Managers.

âWhat weâve heard from our global Membership is that every minute that goes into manual, administrative tasks such as compliance requests and best execution analysisâwhile valuableâis time that comes at the expense of alpha generation,â said Natasha Shamis, Global Head of Product. âTraders need to spend their time on achieving best execution, not proving it. Thatâs what Best Ex Replay is for.â

When a trader uses Best Ex Replay to research the trading conditions of a security on a specific date, he or she is presented with a description of exceptional trading conditions during that day, market microstructure charts and analysis covering return, volume, liquidity, and spread. The trader is also given an option to run a Performance Report on an execution based on order details that they provide, which is particularly useful with MiFID II best execution requirements.

âThe recent introduction of MiFID II in Europe has accelerated global regulatory pressure on firms to deliver constant, detailed, and systematic best execution analysis,â said Mark Pumfrey, Head of Liquidnet EMEA. âBest Ex Replay delivers meaningful execution and market information in a convenient and timely wayâa broker-neutral solution covering most equity names in the US, Canada, developed Europe, Hong Kong, and Australia, whether or not an order is executed on Liquidnet.â

âWe are increasingly seeing firms embrace technology-driven solutions to keep up with ever-growing regulatory obligations,â said Sang Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Aite Group. âLiquidnetâs Best Ex Replay foreshadows the critical role technology will play as the buy-side trader becomes more and more accountable for best execution.â

For more information on Liquidnet Virtual High TouchÂ® and Best Ex Replay visit: www.liquidnet.com/vht.

ABOUT LIQUIDNET

Liquidnet is the global institutional trading network where more than 900 of the worldâs top asset managers and other like-minded investors come to execute their large trades with maximum anonymity and minimum market impact. Liquidnet approaches every market with the same bold vision to provide a better, more efficient way to trade on a massive scale. It is this focus on size, combined with the strength of its network, disruptive technology, and commitment to transparency, that is revolutionizing the way equities and corporate bonds are traded. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.

Â© 2018 Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Liquidnet, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC. Liquidnet Europe Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is licensed by the Financial Services Board in South Africa, and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and a remote member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange and SIX Swiss Exchange. Liquidnet Canada Inc. is a member of Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Liquidnet Asia Limited is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission as a licensed dealer and a provider of automated trading services pursuant to the Securities and Futures Ordinance and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognized Market Operator. Liquidnet Japan Inc. is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan and is a member of JSDA/JIPF. Liquidnet Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission as an Australian Financial Services Licensee, AFSL number 312525, and is registered with the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority as a Financial Service Provider, FSP number FSP3781.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005395/en/

PUBLICIDAD