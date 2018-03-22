Fintech Entrepreneur and myPOS Founder Christo Georgiev Reveals Plans to Set Up a Chain of myPOS Stores across Europe

- Business Wire
Founder of myPOS, Christo Georgiev announces plans to open myPOS flagship stores across Europe in an effort to bring the service closer to its customers. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses, myPOS offers affordable payment acceptance tools, winning the trust of over 40,000 enterprises across the EEA & Switzerland.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005596/en/
An interior view of the myPOS London Store (Photo: Business Wire)
Until now, the operational framework of myPOS included a network of promoters in almost every European country and an online store, owned and operated by myPOS. The next logical step was to sell through physical stores.
On 8th February 2018, myPOS opened doors to its first flagship store, located on 36 Knightsbridge, London and marked the beginning of a new era for myPOS. Soon after, plans were revealed for other openings in Europe with another location coming up on 5th April 2018 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
âmyPOS is committed to creating value for its customers by offering innovation and operational freedom and this is reflected in everything we do. From a no-contract, pay-as-you-use service and instant settlement of funds to a range of value-added servicesâ says Christo Georgiev.
âHaving locations in London, Amsterdam and other major cities will facilitate a face-to-face experience with our solutions, help us connect with our customers and better understand their needsââ â concludes the company founder.
myPOS at a glance
Memberships and partnerships
myPOS is FCA authorised, a member of BACS, Vendorcom, SWIFT, EPC and participant in the EBA Clearing.
About myPOS Europe Ltd
myPOS Europe Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as an Electronic Money Institution, under the Electronic Money Directive 2009/110/EC (the âEMDâ) and The Electronic Money Regulations 2011 and The Payment Service Regulation 2017.
The myPOS package includes a smart POS device, free myPOS account with myPOS Business VISA card and access to additional merchant services.
-End-
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005596/en/
|
