AI Expo Europe: The leading Artificial Intelligence Event to Arrive in the European Capital of Innovation, Amsterdam

The AI Expo Europe is set to arrive in the hub of AI innovation, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, this Summer (27-28th June) with an aim of âdelivering AI for a smarter future.â The well-connected Dutch capital is known for its unique, rich culture and canal-side views and was even awarded the European Capital of Innovation in 2016 by the European Commission. The cityâs AI scene is thriving with the arrival of a world-class artificial intelligence hub by early 2021 and venture capitalist investment. The AI hub will be created in collaboration with the University of Amsterdam (UvA) and the City of Amsterdam at the Amsterdam Science Park, a place where education, research and entrepreneurship will come together as one. Geert ten Dam, president of the UvAâs Executive Board stated that: âAmsterdam is widely recognised both in the Netherlands and abroad for its leading scientific expertise in the area of AIâ¦â

According to startup Genome and I Amsterdam, the city of Amsterdam also has a thriving start-up community, ranking 4th in Europe after London, with over 1,438 start-ups listed in the city. The city is attracting venture capitalist investments from abroad, in 2017 local start-ups raised â¬646 million from VC funding. The AI Expo Europe is set to stage the hottest start-ups and innovators in the world of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things. Their London show attracted popular innovation incubator partners including IBM, Indiegogo and Arrow. Start-ups and innovators can apply for a specialist start-up innovation incubator package by emailing into the team on enquiries@ai-expo.net. The AI Expo Europe is set to be the place to network, promote and showcase your brand alongside an audience of c-suite executives and venture capitalists.

The AI Expo Europe Conference and Exhibition, is co-located with the IoT Tech Expo and the Blockchain Expo, where attendees can learn about the convergence of three technologies that are driving IT spending in 2018. Over the two days, attendees can get access to a co-located exhibition with over 300 exhibitors, 18 conference tracks with a brand new AI agenda set to feature four important strands in the AI ecosystem. These are:

Speakers are to be released soon, view last yearâs here, along with exclusive networking opportunities, including an official app and a networking party, where you can network at the thought leadership conference with European based innovators from around the globe.

