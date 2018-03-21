330 43

fundinfo Launches New Fund News Service in Cooperation with UBS

21/03/2018 - 13:15

To provide investors with up-to-date information and views from the fund managers with which they are invested fundinfo has launched a new service, in cooperation with UBS Global Wealth Management, that enables fund providers to publish fund-specific news in an automated and systematic way.

The new service, known as News Dissemination, allows fund managers to provide their insights on the impact of recent market or political event â information not typically available in most fund documents. It is fully integrated into UBSÂ´s client-facing applications suchas UBS eBanking, UBS Quotes, and Wealth Management Online (WMO). The service can also be integrated by other distributors.

The easy-to-manage service, allows fund managers to create, edit and archive their news via a web-based fundinfo content management system, giving them complete control at all times.

"This is a game changer. ItÂ´s the first time fund providers have the opportunity to deliver ad-hoc and near real-time insights on their funds in an automated and structured fashion to all our client advisors and also to our clients," said Bryan Crawford, Managing Director and Global Head of Investment Funds & Alternatives Distribution at UBS Global Wealth Management.

"We are delighted that with News Dissemination we can offer a valuable new service to asset managers and distributors that will lead to increased efficiency and allow them to broaden their reach. We hope this sets a new standard for how after-sales for funds is conducted," said Philipp Portmann, CEO at fundinfo.

News Dissemination is part of fundinfoÂ´s Data Dissemination Service, which enables fund providers to easily deliver fund data to their distribution partners and investors.

About fundinfo AG

fundinfo AG hosts one of the leading international platforms for information and mandatory publications of investment funds. The platform www.fundinfo.com strengthens the network between fund houses, fund distributors and investors and is recognised by financial market supervisory authorities for mandatory publications. The service is available in Europe and Asia, and covers thousands of funds from the worldâs largest fund houses. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in ZÃ¼rich, Switzerland, fundinfo AG has offices in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Madrid, Paris and Singapore.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the worldÂ´s largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

