Morinaga Milk´s New Probiotic Strain, Bifidobacterium breve A1,May Prevent Onset of Alzheimer´s Disease

- Business Wire
Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:2264), a leading Japanese dairy product company, today announced the results of a new study investigating the preventive effects of its new probiotic strain Bifidobacterium breve A1 on a model of Alzheimerâs disease. Researchers found that B. breve A1 improved spatial recognition capability, as well as learning and memory capabilities, in cognitively deficient mice, indicating it could play an important role in preventing the onset of Alzheimerâs Disease in humans.1
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320005052/en/
(Fig. 1) Effects of B. Breve A1 in improving spatial recognition, learning and memory capabilities (Graphic: Business Wire)
The number of patients affected by dementia is increasing worldwide. One report estimates there were 46.8 million people worldwide living with dementia in 2015 and projects this number will reach 131.5 million by 2050.2 Alzheimerâs disease accounts for a large proportion of dementia cases. Like many chronic diseases, Alzheimerâs develops slowly for several decades before the onset of symptoms, even though deterioration in the brain begins in the early stages. Once the disease has developed, it is difficult to reverse it or even halt its progression; therefore, finding effective countermeasures to prevent the diseaseâs onset is a top priority for researchers.
The âgutÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâbrain axis,â which is the functional linkage between the brain and gut microbiota, has attracted attention worldwide. Because probiotics are known to have beneficial effects on gut microbiota, they are a promising treatment for brain health. Indeed, both bifidobacteria and lactobacillus have shown beneficial effects on anxiety and depression.
Building on this research, Morinaga Milk investigated the ability of probiotics to prevent the progression of Alzheimerâs disease in collaboration with Professor Keiko Abe from The University of Tokyo and Kanagawa Institute of Industrial Science and Technology. The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, revealed the potential of B. breve A1to preventthe onset of Alzheimerâs disease.
Study Method
Mice were injected with amyloid Î² â the substance presumed to cause Alzheimerâs disease â in order to induce cognitive dysfunction in a model of Alzheimerâs disease. Mice in the active treatment group were administered B. breve A1 (1 Ã 109 per day) orally for 10 days (B. breve A1 group). Mice in the control group were given either saline (saline group) or a cholinesterase inhibitor, a medication prescribed for dementia (positive control group). Cognitive function was evaluated by a Y maze test and a passive avoidance test.
Y maze Behavioral Test Confirms Improvement of Spatial Recognition Capability
âSpontaneous alternationâ refers to the tendency of normal mice to choose a different path when navigating a maze than the last one chosen, indicating they remember what paths they have already tried. In this study, amyloid Î² injected mice given saline showed a remarkable reduction in spontaneous alternation rate in the Y maze test compared to normal mice. However, the B. breve A1 group showed a significant improvement in spontaneous alternation rate compared to the saline group. These results indicate that B. breve A1 improves spatial recognition capability (Fig. 1, left).
Passive Avoidance Behavioral Test Reveals Improvement in Learning and Memory Capability
During the passive avoidance test, mice need to learn to avoid a negative stimulus by staying away from a certain area. If they do so successfully, it indicates they remember the negative experience. Similar to the Y maze behavioral test, mice in the B. breve A1 group stayed longer in the area without a negative stimulus compared to the saline group. This result indicates that B. breve A1 improves learning and memory capabilities (Fig. 1, right).
B. breve A1 Nearly as Effective as Common Alzheimerâs Drug
The improvements in both the Y maze test and the passive avoidance test were similar in magnitude to those observed in the positive control group treated with a cholinesterase inhibitor, a medication commonly prescribed for Alzheimerâs disease, indicating that B. breve A1 has similar potential to improve amyloid-induced cognitive impairment.
Hippocampus Gene Expression is Key Behind Mechanism of Action
Morinaga Milk focused on the hippocampus, the area of the brain associated with memory and learning capabilities, by performing comprehensive gene expression analysis in the hippocampus of the mice. The researchers found the expression of many genes was altered; particularly, gene groups associated with immunological reactions and inflammation were changed, causing immunological abnormalities and excessive inflammation in the impaired mice ingesting saline. In contrast, the expression of the majority of these genes remained normal in impaired mice ingesting B. breve A1 (Fig. 2).
These findings led Dr. Jin-zhong Xiao, General Manager of Morinaga Milkâs Next Generation Science Institute, to state that âIntake of B. breve A1 suppressed excessive immunological reactions and inflammation in the brains of the mice and improved cognitive function.â He went on to add, âChronic inflammation of the brain is characteristic of Alzheimerâs disease. B. breve A1âs ability to suppress inflammation in the hippocampus is the key behind its ability to prevent progression of the disease.â The company plans to continue to research the effects of B. breve A1 on human subjects to further explore its therapeutic potential for preventing Alzheimerâs disease onset.
About Morinaga Milk
Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. is one of the leading dairy product companies in Japan. Morinaga Milk started research on bifidobacteria in the 1960s, inspired by the fact that bifidobacteria are the predominant bacteria residing in the intestines of breast-fed infants. In 1969, Morinaga Milk isolated its flagship strain Bifidobacterium longum BB536 from an infant. Morinaga Milk excels in innovative technology and offers various dairy products and other beneficial functional ingredients to customers around the world.
|Â
|
Reference
|1.
|Â
|Y. Kobayashi et al. Therapeutic potential of Bifidobacterium breve strain A1 for preventing cognitive impairment in Alzheimerâs disease. Scientific Reports 7(1). Dec. 2017.
|2.
|Â
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320005052/en/
El Barcelona tiene más o menos perfilada la estrategia para la temporada 2018/2019. Los culés, sin que el presente curso haya acabado, han …
Las elecciones a la presidencia de la Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) están programadas para el 9 de abril y, a falta de poco más …
Al menos tres policías municipales han resultado heridos este miércoles en el barrio madrileño de Lavapiés en lo que supone un nuevo …
2018 es año de Mundial, tradicionalmente una etapa de cambios que se traducen en muchos fichajes en el mercado veraniego. Varios equipos …
El salón de las dos ruedas Vive la Moto, que se celebrará en Madrid entre los días 5 y 8 de abril, reunirá en Ifema a más de 100 …
Mucho se ha hablado de Cristiano Ronaldo y su futuro en el Real Madrid. Tras meses en los que parecía más próxima su marcha, ahora se …
El actor Antonio Banderas ha afirmado que quiere "tener cuidado" con los casos de abusos sexuales que se están dando en Hollywood porque …
Las mujeres obesas tienen "mayores dificultades a la hora de concebir", y, una vez logrado el embarazo "exigen mayor control", en el momento …
La Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) baraja incluir en la reforma de la Ley sobre Tráfico, Circulación de Vehículos a Motor y Seguridad …
Iberdrola prevé instalar durante los próximos cuatro años hasta 16.000 puntos de recarga de vehículo eléctrico en hogares españoles y …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Tres destinos para Semana Santa
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens