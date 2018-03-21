LIAF: Experts at the European Parlament - E-Cigarettes Are a Potential Game Changer for European Health

- Business Wire
The following is a statement from LIAF â Lega Italiana Anti Fumo:
The panel discussion at the EU Parliament recognises the potential benefits of electronic cigarettes and for European countries to treat these products as regular consumer products to ensure equal access for all Europeans.
Following a debate in which leading scientific experts presented the state-of-the-art evidence around e-cigarettes, it became clear that public health is increasingly moving on from an approach that solely advocates âquit-or-dieâ to a harm reduction strategy.
âIâm glad to have brought the Parliament attention to this important issue for public health. Today we have listened to the results of scientific studies and researches from a high-level expertâs roundtable, which have illustrated to us the advantages of electronic cigarettes and the potential public health benefits that these products pose when compared to the conventional cigarettes. As decision-makers, we need to take into considerations these results, confront with all the relevant actors involved in the process, and offer to these innovative products a clear regulatory environment.â â Giovanni La Via, Member of the European Parliament.
Research presented during the debate shows that e-cigarettes play a significant role in helping smokers to quit. Evidence presented also showed that there is no conclusive evidence supporting fears about the âgateway effectâ, but that youth smoking in countries where e-cigarettes have been supported is in decline.
âThere is currently no evidence that e-cigarettes are undermining efforts to reduce youth smoking in Europe. It is important that unfounded fears about âthe gateway effectâ do not detract from the contribution that e-cigarettes can make in helping current smokers to quit. In the UK, where e-cigarette use has been particularly common, youth smoking rates continue to declineâ â Professor Linda Bauld, University of Stirling.
âThe EU needs to work together with the scientific community to ensure an evidence-based approach which promotes a harm reduction strategy for the good of European citizens. This is an opportunity that Europe has so far missed out on. Itâs an opportunity for society to battle one of the most serious public health issues in Europe. It is encouraging to witness the growing political will to change thisâ â Professor Riccardo Polosa, University of Catania.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320006391/en/
El Barcelona tiene más o menos perfilada la estrategia para la temporada 2018/2019. Los culés, sin que el presente curso haya acabado, han …
Las elecciones a la presidencia de la Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) están programadas para el 9 de abril y, a falta de poco más …
Al menos tres policías municipales han resultado heridos este miércoles en el barrio madrileño de Lavapiés en lo que supone un nuevo …
2018 es año de Mundial, tradicionalmente una etapa de cambios que se traducen en muchos fichajes en el mercado veraniego. Varios equipos …
El salón de las dos ruedas Vive la Moto, que se celebrará en Madrid entre los días 5 y 8 de abril, reunirá en Ifema a más de 100 …
Mucho se ha hablado de Cristiano Ronaldo y su futuro en el Real Madrid. Tras meses en los que parecía más próxima su marcha, ahora se …
El actor Antonio Banderas ha afirmado que quiere "tener cuidado" con los casos de abusos sexuales que se están dando en Hollywood porque …
Las mujeres obesas tienen "mayores dificultades a la hora de concebir", y, una vez logrado el embarazo "exigen mayor control", en el momento …
La Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) baraja incluir en la reforma de la Ley sobre Tráfico, Circulación de Vehículos a Motor y Seguridad …
Iberdrola prevé instalar durante los próximos cuatro años hasta 16.000 puntos de recarga de vehículo eléctrico en hogares españoles y …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Tres destinos para Semana Santa
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens