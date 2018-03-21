Technics Organizes World´s First Full Turntable Orchestra

- Business Wire
On March 20, 2018, the "Record Day," Panasonic Corporation released the video of the worldÂ´s first full orchestra performance featuring Technics "turntables (analog record players)" as the only instruments, under the Technics brandÂ´s theme, "Rediscover Music."
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320006023/en/
WorldÂ´s First Full Turntable Orchestra organized by Technics (Photo: Business Wire)
Videos:
- THE PHILHARMONIC TURNTABLE ORCHESTRA
https://youtu.be/JGWuyMKT8wU
- BEHIND THE BEATS : THE PHILHARMONIC TURNTABLE ORCHESTRA
https://youtu.be/J2KK3vqJqog
"The Philharmonic Turntable Orchestra" special website
Thirty renowned DJs from around the world, including DJ Rena, the reigning Japanese world champion (youngest ever world champion in history), who took the "DMC World Championship" title in 2017 at just 12 years old*, came together to create the worldÂ´s first "turntable orchestra." Using the TechnicsÂ´ iconic turntable (SL-1200 series) and their excellent skills, DJs remixed and mashed up numerous classical music. Fragments of the songs were collaged and woven together organically.
* He was 12 when he won the "DMC World Championship Single" in 2017. He is 13 as of March 2018.
The theme of the orchestra was "Rediscover Music." It created an all-new music experience that only the "SL-1200," which has continued to remix sound since its release in 1972, is capable of bringing to life.
The worldÂ´s first turntable orchestra
"Turntable Orchestra." The worldÂ´s first full orchestra featuring turntables (analog record players) as the only instruments.
Thirty renowned DJs known as "turntablists" from around the world gathered in a studio in Tokyo. These powerhouse DJs dressed in tailcoats included DJ Kentaro, who became the first Asian world champion in 2002, and many other winners of the "DMC World Championship." Thirteen year-old DJ Rena, the youngest ever world champion, reigning 2017 "DMC World Championship" Single winner, also took part.
All they used were classical music records, mixers, and Technics "SL-1200" series turntables. With exceptional scratching, beat juggling, and drumming skills, the DJs remixed and mashed up numerous classical music to create an original 3-minute plus piece of music.
Since making its first appearing in 1972, TechnicÂ´s iconic "SL-1200" series has helped create a new music culture and generated excitement together with people who have poured their grit and passion into music. People nowadays have fewer opportunities to really listen to music. To surprise and delight and to help people once again "rediscover music," Technics unveiled "The Philharmonic Turntable Orchestra" on March 20, the day on which LP records were first born in Japan.
Participating DJs (listed in no particular order)
Thirty DJs including DJ Kentaro, DJ Qbert, DJ Swamp, DJ D-styles, DJ Switch, Kireek (DJ Yasa/DJ Hi-C) DJ Izoh, DJ Ken-one, and DJ Rena.
Music used
Eight songs including:
- Vivaldi: Le quattro stagioni, Violin Concerto in E Major, Op. 8, No. 1, RV 269, "La primavera" -- Allegro
- Rossini: PÃ©chÃ©s de vieillesse, Vol. 6: Album pour les enfants dÃ©gourdis -- No. 6 Valse torturÃ©e
- Paganini: 24 Caprices for Solo Violin, Op. 1 -- No. 5 in A minor: Agitato
A special website with an interactive interface
The special website was designed to resemble Technics equipment. The "Performance Movie Player" is equipped with a start/stop button, volume meter, levels, and pitch faders. And users can also arrange the DJsÂ´ performance using the mixer, cue button, and pitch fader.
"The Philharmonic Turntable Orchestra" special website
About the SL-1200 series
The SL-1200 series is a legendary analog record player manufactured by Panasonic and sold under the "Technics" brand. Since being released in 1972, the SL-1200 series has continued to represent the Technics brand and has been loved by many music fans around the world.
In 2010, the series left the market, but it came back in 2016 as a limited edition model,Â "SL-1200GAE,"Â and theÂ "SL-1200G"Â general model both of which inherited the look and feel, and the spirit of the legendary series.
One of its most prominent characteristics is the direct drive featuring an ultra low speed motor and high torque. This unquestionably iconic turntable enables an extensive range of scratch and play, and that is why it has been long loved by DJs worldwide.
Source:
http://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2018/56118.html
Related Links
"The Philharmonic Turntable Orchestra" special website
https://phil.technics.com/
Technics
http://www.technics.com/global/
Technics Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/technics.global
[Press Release] Panasonic to Unveil Technics Direct Drive Turntable with the WorldÂ´s Top-level S/N Ratio and Rotational Stability at IFA (Aug 31, 2017)
http://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2017/08/en170831-8/en170831-8.html
Abbey Road Studios and Technics Announce Two Year Brand Partnership Commencing June 2016 (Jun 28, 2016)
http://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2016/45257.html
Â
