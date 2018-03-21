Chargebee Closes Series C with $18 Million Investment from InsightVenture Partners

- Business Wire
Chargebee, a SaaS subscription management and recurring billing solution, has secured $18 Million in growth capital, led by New York-based Insight Venture Partners. The Series C investment also saw participation from previous investors, Accel Partners and Tiger Global Management. With this round of funding, the total investment stands at $24.7 Million. This capital will be used for increased investment in product R&D, sales, marketing and growth, to expand aggressively into newer markets and segments.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320005567/en/
Chargebee founders (Photo: Business Wire)
Chargebee offers a payment gateway agnostic subscription billing solution, complementing gateways like Stripe, Braintree, PayPal, Adyen and many others. Chargebee powers the recurring revenue engines of B2B and B2C services across various industry verticals like SaaS, Digital Media, eCommerce, and IoT. Founded in 2011, Chargebee has scaled to support 7000+ customers in 53 countries.
Harley Miller, Vice President at Insight Venture Partners, will be joining the board. Harley commented, âChargebee delivers a broader and deeper subscription billing management solution built for both non-technical business users as well as developers. As a firm, we are long on recurring revenue businesses. Chargebee is poised to capitalize on this trend, as its solution is both robust and easy to use for SMB and enterprise clients alike. We are very excited to partner with such a highly talented, ambitious team.â
âWorldwide, we see a strong trend in subscription businesses with innovative pricing and product bundling. Building a sustainable recurring revenue business is hard. It requires merchants to continuously deliver product value and customer service. And that makes billing a mission critical system, that provides the flexibility needed to build a scalable business - on one side enabling a fluid customer experience, while on the other, ensuring compliance in an increasingly regulated global economy. With Insightâs support, Chargebeeâs new investment will be channelised towards furthering our goal to democratise billing and subscription management, and empower teams to create customer-first subscription experiences, without the developer dependencies that exist in most systems today,â said Krish Subramanian, Co-Founder & CEO, Chargebee.
âWe help our customers launch their business and grow into new countries, without having to worry about compliance, tax rules, language, currency, and even new revenue models. We take a lot of pride in remaining behind the scenes while powering our customerâs businesses. We want to be the AWS of Subscription Billing.â added Krish.
This investment marks a significant milestone in Chargebeeâs growth story, with the company focusing on expanding the capabilities of their billing and subscription engine, along with building a healthy ecosystem of integrations all the way from lead to ledger, to further automate accounts receivables.
About Chargebee:Chargebee is a subscription and recurring billing management solutions company that helps businesses manage their billing, payments, subscriptions, security, compliance, and invoicing services efficiently. Founded in 2011, Chargebee offers a SaaS solution that simplifies billing complexities and functions for subscription businesses, while delivering a consistent experience across all customer touchpoints. Chargebee is backed by Insight Venture Partners, Accel Partners, and Tiger Global Management. For more information on Chargebee, visit www.chargebee.com or follow us on Twitter @chargebee.
About Insight Venture Partners: Insight Venture Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight has raised more than $18 billion and invested in over 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320005567/en/
El Barcelona tiene más o menos perfilada la estrategia para la temporada 2018/2019. Los culés, sin que el presente curso haya acabado, han …
Las elecciones a la presidencia de la Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) están programadas para el 9 de abril y, a falta de poco más …
Al menos tres policías municipales han resultado heridos este miércoles en el barrio madrileño de Lavapiés en lo que supone un nuevo …
2018 es año de Mundial, tradicionalmente una etapa de cambios que se traducen en muchos fichajes en el mercado veraniego. Varios equipos …
El salón de las dos ruedas Vive la Moto, que se celebrará en Madrid entre los días 5 y 8 de abril, reunirá en Ifema a más de 100 …
Mucho se ha hablado de Cristiano Ronaldo y su futuro en el Real Madrid. Tras meses en los que parecía más próxima su marcha, ahora se …
El actor Antonio Banderas ha afirmado que quiere "tener cuidado" con los casos de abusos sexuales que se están dando en Hollywood porque …
Las mujeres obesas tienen "mayores dificultades a la hora de concebir", y, una vez logrado el embarazo "exigen mayor control", en el momento …
La Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) baraja incluir en la reforma de la Ley sobre Tráfico, Circulación de Vehículos a Motor y Seguridad …
Iberdrola prevé instalar durante los próximos cuatro años hasta 16.000 puntos de recarga de vehículo eléctrico en hogares españoles y …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Tres destinos para Semana Santa
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens