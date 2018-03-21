Gemalto Unveils Two New Enhanced Security Features for ID Documents

- Business Wire
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, today announced the launch of two new laser-personalized innovations designed to further increase the security of official identity documents.
These advanced security features are available immediately as additional options in the Gemalto Color Laser Shield* secure identity solutions range and are supported by major brands of personalization equipment.
Color laser engraving is the most secure way to personalize documents. It has won the trust of progressive government bodies worldwide and is gaining further momentum in 2018.
In addition to color portraits of exceptional sharpness secured by four color lasers, the two new security features can now be applied to the polycarbonate documents such as national ID cards, passports, healthcare cards, driverâs licenses, voting and resident permit cards.
The new enhancements are highly sophisticated but simple to adopt by the government agents in the field. They are designed to counter forgery while remaining easy for officials to verify their authenticity, thereby providing greater convenience for legitimate holders.
Any attempts by forgers to tamper with the document will be immediately visible. As a see-through element in color, it is an Â´eye catcherÂ´ that enables instant inspection of the entire layer structure.
âThese two new features are part of our ongoing commitment to constant improvements in the security of our products. The Gemalto Color Laser Shield technology launched in 2014, also known as Color in PC, will see further innovations in the very near future,â said YouzecÂ Kurp senior vice president ID Document Solutions, Government Business Unit, for Gemalto. âOur investments and proven expertise in this high technology domain allow us to be an innovation leader, providing superior security features for ID and passport design that are unique in the market. They offer the best tools against fraud and creative answers to the evolving demands of government authorities and high security printers.â
*also known as âColor in Polycarbonateâ
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual revenues of â¬3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemaltoâs solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software â enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located in 47 countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.
