2017, An Exceptional Year

20/03/2018 - 15:25

In the space of 50 years, LOXAM has become an international group established in 22 countries, number 1 in Europe and number 5 in the world. In a year when the Group made several acquisitions and consolidated its business, LOXAM registered consolidated sales of â¬1.368Â billion in 2017, representing an increase of 40% on 2016. This is accompanied by the progression of EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) which has risen from 33% to 34% of turnover. The Groupâs turnover breaks down as follows:

61% of sales in France comprising 46% for LOXAM RENTAL, the generalist all-equipment rental brand, and 15% for the seven specialist units: LOXAM ACCESS, LOXAM POWER, LOXAM MODULE, LOXAM TP, LOXAM EVENT, LOXAM LAHO TEC and LOXAMCITY.

39% of sales outside France including 32% in the European market and 7% outside Europe.

In 2017, on the backdrop of an improving building and public works market, LOXAM had more than 250,000 customers, owned an equipment fleet of 300,000 items, operated a network of 750 branches constituted through either new business creation or company acquisition, and employed 7,900 employees in 22 countries.

The Group expanded its footprint and its business activities in 2017. The acquisition of Nacanco allowed it to become established for the first time in Italy. The network also grew through the acquisitions of Swan Plant Hire (Ireland), Cramo (Denmark) and Hune (Spain, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Colombia). With Nationwide Platforms (UK) DK Rental (Belgium), Lavendon (France) and Rapid Access (Middle East), LOXAM substantially developed its range outside its domestic borders. Today, the Group boasts the third largest powered access hire fleet in the world.

Furthermore, by developing partnerships with major DIY retailers in Europe, LOXAM ramped up its presence on the ground to be even closer and more reactive to its customersâ needs. In 2017, new branches were opened, most notably in Germany, Belgium, Spain and France. In total, nearly 400 partner points of sale now offer LOXAM equipment for hire to tradesmen and seasoned DIY enthusiasts.

LOXAM voted Customer Service of the Year 2018 in France.

The quality of the Groupâs customer service was acknowledged by the 2018 âCustomer Service of the Yearâ Award (Elu Service Client de lâAnnÃ©e) in the âEquipment Rentalâ category. (BVA Group survey, May-July 2017).

LOXAM TAKES THE SAFETY PLEDGE AND INNOVATES EVERYWHERE

At LOXAM, health and safety in the workplace are a matter for all and the duty of everyone. Protecting the physical integrity of users and employees has always been a priority, upheld and demonstrated in the Groupâs everyday activities. The severity rate of workplace accidents in the Group has dropped by 30% in three years.

In the 50,000 hours of training delivered this year, emphasis was placed on personal security, with more than 9,000 hours dedicated to risk prevention. From Board level to branch managers and regional directors, all areas of the business were involved.

In addition to this, quarter-hour security briefings are now organised every month in branches in a perspective of exchange and improvement, and workshops are adapted and converted in the aim of continuously stepping up risk prevention in workspaces.

These strong commitments to safety are borne out in the award and renewal of many certifications such as ISO 14001, MASE in France, VCA in the Netherlands and OHSAS (Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series).

In 2018, the new logo âSafety, always and everywhereâ symbolises the Groupâs ambition to promote all its actions and commitments towards everyday safety. This label will be deployed in all the countries in which LOXAM is established.

As a major player in the sector, LOXAM wishes to offer the highest safety standards to its customers. To this end, the Group works with the largest machinery manufacturers to help equipment develop in terms of convenience, safety and operator comfort. This focus is also reflected in our equipment range (extra soundproofed gen sets, anti-vibration pneumatic drills) and innovative accessories (rear-view cameras, aggravating movement arresters, illuminated steps, etc.). The Groupâs aim is to offer a response for every type of work site.

Finally, with a powered access fleet accounting for 43% of the overall fleet in 2017 compared with 25% in 2016, the LOXAM Group now draws on the expertise of BlueSky, its R&D department dedicated to working at height. Based in the United Kingdom, its teams design, develop and manufacture systems to improve safety.

NEW TOOLS AND DIGITAL SOLUTIONS DESIGNED FOR PROFESSIONALS

Because every company, whatever their size and business activity, needs an online service which is accessible 24/7, the MyLOXAM portal is a new service which allows users to consult and efficiently manage their rental contracts from a PC, a smartphone or a tablet.

Whether to obtain an estimate, book a piece of equipment, find the nearest branch to their work site, or view their dashboard, customers can find all of their commercial conditions and data online in a secured personal space. They also have access to analysis and reports on past rental contracts.

Additionally, for LOXAM clients, the paperless invoicing system introduced in 2017 simplifies and secures the issuance and storage of their invoices, saving both time and money on storage costs. Nearly 400,000 paperless invoices were sent out by LOXAM in France, representing 20% of total volume. Today, this solution is operational in France and in the majority of the Groupâs European subsidiaries.

Through this system, LOXAM aims to play its part in spreading its new digital solutions and sharing the best international practices to enhance customer satisfaction.

LOXAM, A RESPONSIBLE EMPLOYER

Construction equipment rental is a business sector which offers a locally-provided service, provides many non-offshorable jobs and is open to diversity in every country. Every year, LOXAM recruits 800 new people, including more than 500 in France.

The Group offers an extensive spectrum of jobs in operational functions (mechanics, technicians, drivers, sales reps, etc.) and support functions (administration, marketing, accounting, etc.). This wealth of professions is enhanced by the wide variety of profiles, experiences and career paths of employees.

A series of Initiatives in the LOXAM Group foster an environment conducive to the career advancement of every employee, such as induction and training courses, assignments and tasks with responsibilities, and career progression opportunities. These benefits mean that people are offered an opportunity to transfer between branches, departments, regions, etc. The social ladder is part of LOXAMâs fundamental principles.

In the course of their career, an employee can perfect their expertise to transition to new positions. In 2017, 10% of the workforce benefitted from an internal promotion.

The Group has also embraced block release training and doubled its number of apprenticeship contracts. For example, thanks to the graduates of the âLOXAM Class,â a programme conducted in close cooperation with a technical college in the west of France, and also through in-branch training, a new generation of young employees today masters all the specificities of the profession.

Finally, thanks to the HR website Loxamtalent.com, any future employee can discover the Group and all of its job areas, and post their application online.

To fulfil the expectations of customers and recommend the right equipment, expertise and services, employees follow sessions delivered by the LOXAM School, located in Bagneux near Paris, which delivered more than 50,000 hours of training in 2017.

As proof of its strong appeal, the LOXAM Group has for the past three years been in the top 3 of the French âBest Employerâ rankings in the âWholesaleâ category, in an independent survey conducted by the business journal Capital in February 2018.

About LOXAM

NÂ° 1 in Europe and nÂ° 5 in the world, LOXAM is the market leader in the rental of equipment and tools for building and public works, industry, landscaping and services. With sales of â¬1.368 billion in 2017, 750 branches and 7,900 employees, the Group is established in 22 countries: in Europe (Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom), the Middle East, Morocco, Brazil and Colombia. LOXAM has the largest machine fleet in Europe, with more than 300,000 items of equipment, thus enabling the Group to anticipate, support and fulfil the growing demand from companies that wish to outsource the procurement, management and maintenance of their equipment.

More information at www.loxam.com

