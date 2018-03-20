330 43

Magento Commerce Investment in Europe Accelerates Growth

20/03/2018 - 14:35

- Business Wire

Magento Commerce, the worldwide leader in cloud digital commerce innovation, today announced more than 100 percent growth in new B2B and B2C customers in Europe. The companyâs strong momentum is a result of continued investment in the region, expansion of its global partner ecosystem, and the platformâs ability to empower merchants with the flexibility needed to deliver highly differentiated customer experiences. Today, over 60 percent of merchants on Magento Commerce operate hybrid B2B/B2C and B2B2C models.

Organisations are increasingly seeing the business benefits of cloud platforms and solutions, with 88 percent of UK organisations adopting cloud last year, according to the Cloud Industry Forum (CIF). Magento Commerce Cloud represented over 40 percent of the companyâs new licenses in 2017 and is the platform of choice for customers of all sizes, including Christian Louboutin and Big Bus Tours.

Additionally, the expansion of the Magento ecosystem of developers and partners has helped to drive further innovation and growth. Europe alone has seen a 20 percent increase in newly certified B2B and B2C partners. This growth is a strong indicator of the levels of innovation, collaboration, and overall vibrancy of the Magento Developer Community.

Magento Commerce offers the scalability and agility merchants need to grow their digital presence and deliver exceptional omnichannel experiences. Examples include:

Graze, the healthy snack subscription service, offers over 200 snack combinations on its new eCommerce store, and generated Â£3m in incremental sales revenue in the first 12 months. Now, customers can stock up on graze snacks without the need to subscribe.

the healthy snack subscription service, offers over 200 snack combinations on its new eCommerce store, and generated Â£3m in incremental sales revenue in the first 12 months. Now, customers can stock up on graze snacks without the need to subscribe. Uniphar is the largest integrated healthcare supply and services provider in Ireland. Using Magento Commerce, they streamlined their ordering process to enable self-service, while encouraging higher volumes of orders via their eCommerce channel. In providing an enhanced ordering and self-service solution to their customer base, Uniphar has seen a 30 percent increase in engagement.

is the largest integrated healthcare supply and services provider in Ireland. Using Magento Commerce, they streamlined their ordering process to enable self-service, while encouraging higher volumes of orders via their eCommerce channel. In providing an enhanced ordering and self-service solution to their customer base, Uniphar has seen a 30 percent increase in engagement. Custom Plugs, a company specialising in the design and manufacture of acrylic, wooden, stone, and silicone body jewellery, moved to Magento Commerce from Shopify so that they could grow and expand into multiple markets (from the UK into the EU and US markets).Â Since moving to Magento Commerce, Custom Plugs has enjoyed a 33 percent increase in conversion rates, while their revenue increased by over 28 percent.

The industry widely recognises Magento Commerce for its growth and momentum. Over the past year, the company has been named a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce and in the Forrester Waveâ¢: B2B Commerce Suites for Midsize Organisations. This validation is helping to fuel the companyâs growth at the top end of the market as well as in the SMB sector.

âBusinesses across Europe, Middle East, and Africa are driving digital transformations that include experiences that span online, offline, commerce, data and logisticsâ, said Brian Green, Director of EMEA, Magento Commerce. âOur merchants and clients tell us that only Magento has the technology, partner ecosystem, and community of developers that can drive the kind of growth they expect now and well into the future.â

Magento Commerce announced this growth ahead of the IRX show in Birmingham on the 21st/22nd March. To learn more, Magento Commerce can be visited on booth C11, Hall 6.

About Magento Commerce

Magento Commerce is the leading provider of cloud commerce innovation to merchants and brands across B2C and B2B industries, with more than $124 billion in gross merchandise volume transacted on the platform annually. In addition to its flagship digital commerce platform, Magento Commerce boasts a strong portfolio of cloud-based omnichannel solutions that empower merchants to successfully integrate digital and physical shopping experiences. Magento Commerce is the #1 provider to the Internet Retailer Top 1000, the B2B 300 and the Top 500 Guides for Europe and Latin America. Magento Commerce is supported by a vast global network of solution and technology partners, a highly active global developer community and the largest ecommerce marketplace for extensions available for download on the Magento Marketplace. More information can be found at www.magento.com.

