Advantis Medical Imaging Receives CE Mark for Brainance®MD, its Cloud-Based Neuroimaging Software.

Advantis Medical Imaging announces that it received CE Mark approval for BrainanceÂ® MD, its Cloud-Based Neuroimaging software. This market approval allows BrainanceÂ® MD to be used as part of the clinical workflow for the advanced processing of Brain MR images.
âWe feel really excited to make this announcement. This is a significant milestone for our company and the fact that BrainanceÂ® MD can now be integrated in the clinical processing workflow fulfills one of Advantis principal goals: to make state-of-the-art processing methodologies available for every doctor, anywhere, anytime. â said Zoi Giavri, CEO and co-founder of Advantis Medical Imaging.
âThis CE Mark approval confirms our capacity for innovation and justifies the entire teamâs devotion and effort on striving for increased quality and performance, while bringing added value to the daily clinical practice.â said Paris Ziogkas, COO and co-founder of Advantis Medical Imaging.
About BrainanceÂ® MD
BrainanceÂ® MD is a cloud-based software for the display, processing and analysis of Brain MR Images, which include Diffusion Tensor Imaging, DSC Perfusion and Functional MRI all in a unified user environment, allowing this way Fusion among modalities. BrainanceÂ® MD is accessible from a web-browser and can support remote and collaborative analysis. Its reporting and visualisation features can assist healthcare professionals on optimising their daily clinical practice, while working with state-of-the art methodologies in a purely zero-footprint platform.
BrainanceÂ® MD is compatible with the DICOM standard and can also be seamlessly interconnected with PACS systems.
BrainanceÂ® MD is provided as a Software As A Service (SaaS) meeting the needs of larger and smaller organisations, which want to combine high quality of services with increased scalability of their resources.
About Advantis Medical Imaging
Advantis Medical Imaging was founded in 2016 after 5 years of extensive research in the field of advanced neuroimaging and has offices in Athens and Eindhoven. The company makes Medical Imaging more accessible, user-friendly and data driven by merging it with Cloud Technology.
Advantis Medical Imaging will continue making advanced medical image processing more clinically valuable by exploring the integration of deep learning methodologies both in its current and future software solutions.
